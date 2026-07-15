Michael Kosta's BIG DAD ENERGY Tour to Play Columbus' Lincoln Theatre
The comedian, actor, and The Daily Show host brings his latest stand-up tour to Columbus for one night only on Saturday, November 14.
CAPA will present Emmy-winning The Daily Show host Michael Kosta on his Big Dad Energy tour to Columbus on Saturday, November 14, at 8 pm in the Lincoln Theatre.
In addition to his work on The Daily Show for Comedy Central, Kosta can also currently be seen in Tracy Morgan's new NBC series “The Fall And Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”
He is well known for his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. His one-hour Comedy Central stand-up special: Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is now streaming on Paramount + and YouTube.
A former professional tennis player, he now hosts the podcast Tennis Anyone, contributes to the Tennis Channel, and published the memoir Lucky Loser, chronicling his path from the court to comedy.
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