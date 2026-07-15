 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Michael Kosta's BIG DAD ENERGY Tour to Play Columbus' Lincoln Theatre

The comedian, actor, and The Daily Show host brings his latest stand-up tour to Columbus for one night only on Saturday, November 14.

By:
Michael Kosta's BIG DAD ENERGY Tour to Play Columbus' Lincoln Theatre

 

CAPA will present Emmy-winning The Daily Show host Michael Kosta on his Big Dad Energy tour to Columbus on Saturday, November 14, at 8 pm in the Lincoln Theatre.

In addition to his work on The Daily Show for Comedy Central, Kosta can also currently be seen in Tracy Morgan's new NBC series “The Fall And Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”

He is well known for his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. His one-hour Comedy Central stand-up special: Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is now streaming on Paramount + and YouTube.

A former professional tennis player, he now hosts the podcast Tennis Anyone, contributes to the Tennis Channel, and published the memoir Lucky Loser, chronicling his path from the court to comedy. 

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Lincoln Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Gary Gulman Live
9/27 - 9/27/2026
Don't Miss a Columbus News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS

The Jungle Book Kids in Columbus The Jungle Book Kids
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (9/18-9/27)
MadLab's Young Writers Short Play Festival 2026 in Columbus MadLab's Young Writers Short Play Festival 2026
MadLab (7/23-8/01) PHOTOS
LIVE in Tiffin, Ohio - America's Fleetwood Mac Experience in Columbus LIVE in Tiffin, Ohio - America's Fleetwood Mac Experience
The Ritz Theatre (8/08-8/08)
LIVE in Portsmouth, Ohio - America's Fleetwood Mac Experience in Columbus LIVE in Portsmouth, Ohio - America's Fleetwood Mac Experience
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (10/02-10/02)
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Columbus The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (8/22-8/22)
Caamp in Columbus Caamp
Value City Arena at The Schottenstein Center (8/29-8/29)
Maybe Happy Ending in Columbus Maybe Happy Ending
Ohio Theatre (11/03-11/08)
MTP Presents: Sister Act in Columbus MTP Presents: Sister Act
John, James and Clara Knight Stage (7/31-8/16)
The Music Man in Columbus The Music Man
Weathervane Playhouse (7/09-7/18)
La Cage Aux Folles in Columbus La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets