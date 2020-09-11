CAPA To Offer Abbreviated, Socially Distanced 2020 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES At The Ohio Theatre

The 2020 series will run September 17-27.

The CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in America, today announced an abbreviated schedule for its 51st series of classic films and cult favorites. The 2020 series will run September 17-27 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature seven films, including a silent film and Fright Nite Friday with Fritz, plus a Saturday morning Cartoon Capers presentation. Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings.

"The CAPA Summer Movie Series has been a 50-year tradition at the Ohio Theatre and one of Columbus' most-loved events," stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. "Though it will be abbreviated, we're thrilled to reopen the Ohio Theatre with new health protocols for our annual presentation of classic movies and Clark Wilson on the "Mighty Morton" organ."

Now celebrating his 29th year as featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series, Clark Wilson will again provide pre-show entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre's treasured "Mighty Morton" theatre organ 30 minutes prior to each screening.

While Fritz the Nite Owl will not be physically present, audiences can still return to the days of Nite Owl Theatre with a special Fright Nite Friday presentation of Gremlins (1984) on Friday, September 18. Fans will enjoy a full episode of Nite Owl Theatre complete with era-appropriate, retro commercials and Fritz's signature breaks loaded with trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.

Tickets are $6 and must be pre-purchased through the CAPA web site at www.capa.com. For entrance at the theatre, patrons should show ushers a ticket code on their mobile device or print out a pdf of their tickets to present at the door.

Tickets go on sale today and are limited to a maximum of 300 per screening. Ticket strips will not be offered in 2020.

2020 CAPA Summer Movie Series Safety Protocols

Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face masks/coverings at all times.

Audience members will be asked to practice social distancing, leaving at least three empty seats between parties and an empty row in front and behind them. Groups larger than four people must be from the same household.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online at www.capa.com and are limited to a maximum capacity of 300. Ticket strips will not be offered in 2020.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and restrooms.

Patrons will all enter from a single entrance point through the front doors of the Ohio Theatre and depart through a separate exit point to prevent cross-traffic.

Concessions will not be offered.

There will be no intermission.

Doors will open 35 minutes prior to the screening beginning. Organist Clark Wilson will begin playing 30 minutes prior to the screening beginning.

CAPA will implement enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures between each screening and increase the fresh air intake through the HVAC system.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.

