CAPA Presents THE UNAUTHORIZED BIOGRAPHY SERIES March 14 At The Davidson Theatre

CAPA will present “The Unauthorized Biography Series,” featuring hip-hop artist Shaun Boothe, at 7 pm Friday, March 14, at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.).

Shaun Boothe and “The Unauthorized Biography Series” is a critically acclaimed musical project that celebrates the world's greatest cultural icons through biographical rap songs – what Boothe calles “Repackaging history through hip-hop.” Half TED Talk, half live concert, Shaun uses music, multimedia, and motivation to deliver powerful and transformative messaging in a way that will truly resonate with audiences and leave them incredibly inspired. Each performance in the series captures the legacy of several influential, iconic figures in a documentary-style music video.

The bios that will be covered in this community performance are Malala Yousafzai, Bob Marley, and others. The show format will be 60 minutes of performance and a 30-minute Q & A with Boothe.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

"The power of hip-hop is in the stories we choose to tell. Our stories can either build us up or tear us down,” says Boothe.

After spending 10+ years in the music industry, sharing stages with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill and Kendrick Lamar, a search for a more purposeful path led Shaun to the education market. It was here where he discovered how his Unauthorized Biography Series, combined with his passion for speaking, could be used as a powerful tool to both entertain and inspire others to achieve their own greatness.

A few short years later, this new direction has grown into a thriving international career as an inspirational speaker.

The Unauthorized Biography Series

Friday, March 14, 2025

Davidson Theatre, 7 pm

$5

