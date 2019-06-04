CAPA Marquee Awards Announces 2019 Winners

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the winners in all 10 categories of the first-ever CAPA Marquee Awards. Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, the brand-new program evaluated nominated high school musical theatre students and productions from 10 participating high schools:

Bishop Watterson High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)

Dublin Jerome High School, Into the Woods

Eastmoor Academy High School, Rent (School Edition)

Groveport Madison High School, Shrek the Musical

Hilliard Darby High School, Young Frankenstein

Olentangy Orange High School, Seussical

Pickerington High School North, Mamma Mia!

Thomas Worthington High School, Children of Eden

Westerville Central High School, Sweeney Todd (School Edition)

Westerville South High School, Catch Me If You Can

The winners of each category were announced at the first-ever CAPA Marquee Awards student showcase held at the Lincoln Theatre on Monday, June 3. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the event included live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporated nominated students from all participating high schools.

2019 CAPA Marquee Award winners are:

Outstanding Student Orchestra

Hilliard Darby High School, Young Frankenstein

Backstage Excellence Sponsored by the Owens Family

Set & Stage Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Seussical

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Grace Mayo, Dublin Jerome High School, Scenic Design, Into the Woods

Caitlin O'Brien, Dublin Jerome High School, Stage Management, Into the Woods

Outstanding Ensemble Sponsored by Otterbein University

Eastmoor Academy High School, Rent (School Edition)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mikey Masciola, Olentangy Orange High School, JoJo in Seussical

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Caroline Darling, Thomas Worthington High School, Eve in Children of Eden

Best Direction Sponsored by Denison University

Cathy Swain-Abrams, Olentangy Orange High School, Seussical

Best Musical Production

Eastmoor Academy High School, Rent (School Edition)

Best Actress in a Leading Role Sponsored by White Castle

Maeve Gallagher, Dublin Jerome High School, Cinderella in Into the Woods

Best Actor in a Leading Role Sponsored by Danbert, Inc.

Caleb Jingo, Westerville South High School, Carl Hanratty in Catch Me If You Can

Winners Maeve Gallagher and Caleb Jingo were awarded a CAPA-sponsored trip to New York City to attend "Jimmys Week," a nine-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts June 17-25, and to compete for the 2019 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress given at The Jimmy Awards ceremony at the Minskoff Theatre on June 24.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You