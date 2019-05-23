CAPA Announces Headliners For Festival Latino 2019
CAPA today announced the lineup of International Artists that will headline Festival Latino 2019 presented by Honda. The two-day, family-friendly, free event will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, from 11 am-8 pm each day in downtown's Genoa Park.
Saturday, August 10
La Reunion Norteña
Mexico - Norteña
This northern Mexican group from Chihuahua perform corridos, rancheras, polkas, and classic norteño ballads all in the traditional style. Recent hits include "Llevate Todo," "En Que Falle," "Amigos Para Que," and "Entonces Juguemos."
Grupo Manía
Puerto Rico - Merengue
Grammy Award-winning Grupo Manía will perform some of their most popular singles including "Me Miras y Te Miro," "Linda Eh," "Ojitos Bellos," and "Te Ví."
Sunday, August 11
Los Rabanes
Panama - Rock Fusion
Los Rabanes are considered musical pioneers, fusing Caribbean dance rhythms with rock and a variety of other alternative genres including punk, grunge, metal, ska, and house. They are the first band from Central America to win a Latin Grammy in the Best Rock Album category.
Puerto Rico - Salsa
Known as "El Caballero de la Salsa" ("The Gentleman of Salsa"), Gilberto Santa Rosa's musical elegance and style has earned him an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, six Grammy Awards, and the Guinness World Record for the most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Tropical chart (12 in total).
All programs and artists are subject to change.