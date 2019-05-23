CAPA Announces Headliners For Festival Latino 2019

CAPA today announced the lineup of International Artists that will headline Festival Latino 2019 presented by Honda. The two-day, family-friendly, free event will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, from 11 am-8 pm each day in downtown's Genoa Park.

Saturday, August 10

La Reunion Norteña

Mexico - Norteña

This northern Mexican group from Chihuahua perform corridos, rancheras, polkas, and classic norteño ballads all in the traditional style. Recent hits include "Llevate Todo," "En Que Falle," "Amigos Para Que," and "Entonces Juguemos."

Grupo Manía

Puerto Rico - Merengue

Grammy Award-winning Grupo Manía will perform some of their most popular singles including "Me Miras y Te Miro," "Linda Eh," "Ojitos Bellos," and "Te Ví."

Sunday, August 11

Los Rabanes

Panama - Rock Fusion

Los Rabanes are considered musical pioneers, fusing Caribbean dance rhythms with rock and a variety of other alternative genres including punk, grunge, metal, ska, and house. They are the first band from Central America to win a Latin Grammy in the Best Rock Album category.

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Puerto Rico - Salsa

Known as "El Caballero de la Salsa" ("The Gentleman of Salsa"), Gilberto Santa Rosa's musical elegance and style has earned him an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, six Grammy Awards, and the Guinness World Record for the most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Tropical chart (12 in total).

www.FestivalLatino.net

All programs and artists are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You