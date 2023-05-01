Actors' Theatre Returns To Schiller Park With 2023 Summer Season, FAMILY | HOME

Actors' Theatre of Columbus will return to its summer home of Schiller Park with a 41st anniversary season that embraces community, the families we choose, and finding a place to call home.

ATC's 2023 season features the revival of the 2012 ATC production Robin Hood (May 25 - June 18), Kate Hamill's adaptation of the Jane Austen classic Sense and Sensibility (June 22 - July 16), William Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost (July 20 - August 13), and American playwright Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun (August 17 - September 3) to conclude the season.

ROBIN HOOD

Story by Philip J. Hickman and Mikelle Hickman-Romine

Directed by Philip J. Hickman

Thur-Sun, May 25 - June 18

Return to Sherwood Forest with the revival of Actors' Theatre's hit play Robin Hood! Robin and Marian are threatened by Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham while they try to navigate their complicated relationship. Adventure awaits for the Merry Men in this swashbuckling romance.

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY by Kate Hamill

Directed by Robyn Rae Stype

Thur-Sun, June 22 - July 16

The Dashwood sisters could not be more different - sensible Elinor wants a life of companionship and stability, while sensitive Marianne yearns for passion and romance. When their father's sudden death leaves them without money or prospects, they must navigate the gossipy world of 18th century English society together. But, when rumors abound and reputation is all they have, can they each find happiness in their own way? Based on Jane Austen's beloved first novel, this fresh adaptation is full of humor, heart, and hijinks.

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST by William Shakespeare

Directed by Rowan Winterwood

Thur-Sun, July 20 - August 13

When the King of Navarre invites two friends to join him in three years of study, the men swear to abstain from all distractions - excessive sleep, rich food, and the company of women. But their oaths are tested when the Princess of France arrives in Navarre on political business with her two ladies. The men play host - and quickly fall in love. This early, lesser-known Shakespeare comedy is a love letter to the English language, full of rhymes, puns, and dirty jokes.

A RAISIN IN THE SUN by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Julie Whitney Scott

Thur-Sun, August 17 - September 3

A Raisin in the Sun continues to tell the story of the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of a struggling working-class African American family in America. The play takes place in the '50s in the South Side Chicago apartment of the Youngers. Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun debuted on Broadway in 1959. Today in 2023, the struggle is still real for poor families trying to find a decent place to live, which makes this play timeless and relevant for today.

All performances take place at 8 pm at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. All performances are offered for FREE (donations accepted at intermission), or reserve a chair, blanket, or lounger (new this year!) in advance. Reserved section zero-gravity chairs (with cupholder and headrest) are $25, front section ATC logo blankets (that you can keep after the show!) are $25, and reserved ground-level loungers (with back support) are $20.

Support for Actors' Theatre is made possible by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Ohio Arts Council, The Reinberger Foundation, The Columbus Foundation, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, Friends of Schiller Park, the German Village Society, and WCBE 90.5 FM.