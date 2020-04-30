Actors' Theatre Cancels 2020 'Royals' Season

Due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming 2020 performance season from Actors' Theatre of Columbus (ATC) has been cancelled.

This difficult decision was made unanimously by ATC's Board of Trustees and its managing staff. The priority of Actors' Theatre is the health and well-being of its staff, actors, and audience. ATC cannot project right now what restrictions will continue on public gatherings throughout the summer, and so it must suspend its season.

ATC's delayed summer season originally featured two king-sized plays of Shakespearean proportions including King Lear (June 18 - July 5) and Queen Margaret (July 30 - August 16), plus Simon Levy's adaptation of F. Scott Fitgerald's The Great Gatsby (July 9 - July 26), and William Congreve's The Way of the World (August 20 - September 6).

"The past few months have been full of uncertainty and grief, and we have all had our lives interrupted by burdens none could foresee just six months ago," expressed Artistic Director Philip J. Hickman. "We must prepare for a future that we cannot quite see the shape of. And so we choose to move forward with purpose even in uncertain times. Our purpose is to ensure that Actors' Theatre continues to entertain the thousands of people who come to Schiller Park every summer to share in our community. In order to keep to that purpose, we have come to this heart-breaking but necessary decision."

Actors' Theatre will continue to engage audiences and students throughout the upcoming months, both online and in formats that suit guidelines as they change. Actors' Theatre will continue to update its website (theactorstheatre.org) and social media accounts with the most current information about ATC offerings.





