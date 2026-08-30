2ND ANNUAL MUSIC FROM THE HEART Benefit Concert To Take Place At The Avalon Theatre

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The Avalon Theatre has announced the return of the 2nd Annual Music from the Heart: Avalon Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

Prepare to be entertained as a group of local musicians takes the stage to celebrate the power of music and the spirit of our community. Featuring youth alongside professional adult vocalists and instrumentalists, the concert showcases a dynamic mix of musical genres and performances by Marysville and Central Ohio favorites. Best of all, every performer is donating their time and talent to make a difference, with 100% of the proceeds directly benefiting the non-profit cultural arts center.

This year's exceptional lineup features: Luke Ahern, Tim Allen, Mason Au, Cora Ballenger, Matthew Benedek, Brianna Bizzaro, Ben Bunsold, Theresa Cooper, Kevin Cordell, Kayden Cordell, Emmy Garner, Donald Groves, Lucy Hoy, Kenzi Jackson, Cecilia Langhals, Bonnie Navarre, Drew Rhoden, Margie Sankowski, David Wilson, Lucy Wilson, Susan Bunsold-Wilson, Ryan Bowie, and The Avalon Children's Choir.

During the event, Avalon Productions will pull back the curtain on its highly anticipated 2027 season. Guests will receive an exclusive first look at the incredible lineup of musicals and plays coming to Historic Uptown Marysville next year.

The evening will also celebrate the official launch of the theatre's brand-new Wish Book and the Fall Membership Campaign. These initiatives offer vital opportunities for families and local businesses to take ownership of this cultural gem, explore its greatest upcoming projects, and discover unique ways to support the arts.

All seats for this benefit concert are reserved. Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 13 and under.

Reserve your seats today by visiting theavalontheatre.org/events.

About The Avalon Theatre

Located in Historic Uptown Marysville, at 121 S. Main St., The Avalon Theatre is a non-profit cultural arts center dedicated to serving, entertaining, educating, and fostering growth in Union County and Central Ohio. By presenting quality live performances, films, and youth arts education, the Avalon serves as an economic driver and a vital community beacon where everyone belongs.

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