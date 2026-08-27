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DRACULA to Return to Renaissance Theatre's Theatre 166

Written and directed by Ryan Shealy, the 80-minute production stars Sam Woodill and George Swarn with late-night Extra Blood shows.

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DRACULA to Return to Renaissance Theatre's Theatre 166

After a sold-out run last fall, the Renaissance Theatre's stage adaptation of Dracula returns to the intimate Theatre 166 this October, bringing blood, jump scares, 70s rock, and a few new surprises along with it.

Written and directed by Ryan Shealy and adapted from Bram Stoker's classic novel, Dracula transforms the familiar vampire story into an 80-minute live horror experience. Most of the original cast will reprise their roles, while new cast members, new music, new scares, and unexpected turns will ensure that even returning audiences don't know exactly what is waiting in the dark.

Performances will take place over three weekends from October 2-18 with showtimes on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 7:30PM and 10:30PM (extra blood performance), and Sundays at 2:30PM.

Also returning this season are the production's popular late-night 'Extra Blood' performances at 10:30 PM on Saturdays, offering audiences an even bloodier version of the show after dark.

Told through Mina's haunting perspective, Shealy's adaptation strips Stoker's sprawling gothic novel down to an intimate theatrical nightmare. The production combines live performance with the tension and visceral thrills of a horror attraction, placing audiences just feet away from the story as Dracula closes in.

The creative team from last season returns, with an original score and sound design by Aaron James Nicolas, set design by Jason Kaufman, costume design by Linda Turske, and lighting design by Nik Demers.

The cast includes Sam Woodill as Mina, George Swarn as Dracula, Jacob Poiner as Jonathan, Nykera Gardner as Lucy, Drew Traxler as Helsing, Nikki Statak as Dr. J. Seward, Niko Carter as Arthur, Matthew Korver as Quincy, Zak Ramos as Swales, Mindy Tishue as Lucy's Mother/Bride, Haley Bedocs as Witness/Bride, and McKenna Stoffer as Mary/Bride.

With the audience surrounding the action inside Theatre 166, the production trades the safety of a traditional proscenium for something much closer and more immediate. Blood, jump scares, atmospheric lighting, an original rock-infused soundscape, and the intimacy of the venue combine to make Dracula as much a horror experience as a night at the theatre.

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