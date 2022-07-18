'snack' Will Have its World Premiere at CAN Triennial This Week

Creative Destruction Collective, the creative team behind "FEAST: a ballet", presents "snack", a collection of short dances that explores the American gig economy and its effects on workers.

"snack", an official selection of the 2022 CAN Triennial, will have its live, world premiere this Friday, July 22 at 7 pm and 8 pm and on Saturday, July 23 at 2 pm and 3 pm at Inlet Dance Theatre, 2937 W. 25th Street, Cleveland.

Choreographed and directed by Christina Lindhout, "snack" features original music by Mourning [A] BLKstar and Brendan Moir, a new poem titled "Hustle" by Amy Hughes, set and costumes by Corrie Slawson, writing and research by Marc Lefkowitz and Dalindyebo Shabalala, and choreographic assistance by Sabrina Lindhout. The performance will be danced by Mason Scout Alexander, Alexis Britford, Betsie Schaeffer, Christian Mintah, and Christina Lindhout.

"snack" is a portrait of life in America as both voluntary and involuntary gig workers fill up the economic ranks, and serves as a powerful statement on the massive societal shift taking place over one or two generations. "snack" follows five dancers as they navigate the world within the gig economy without the social safety net and personal security that more traditional occupations provide.

All performances are free and open to the public (no tickets required). Parking is available at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression where Inlet is located and is also served regularly by public transit (see riderta.com for routes and schedules).

snack Illustration: Joey Goergen