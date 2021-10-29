Y-Haven Theatre Project 2021: 12,000 STEPS Announced at Cleveland Public Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven will present 12,000 Steps, created and performed by residents of Y-Haven.

The Y-Haven Theatre Project is a 23-year partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the Greater Cleveland YMCA. Y-Haven provides temporary housing and Substance Use Disorder Treatment to individuals who are homeless, re-entering the community from incarceration, and/or recovering from Opioid Use Disorder.

Every year, CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an original theatre production that shares powerful stories of recovery and personal triumph, capturing an authenticity and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences often hidden from the world.

12,000 Steps was developed under the guidance of CPT Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan and CPT Teaching Artist/Assistant Directors Leonard Goff and Bridgett Martinez with costumes and set designed by Inda Blatch-Geib.

Relapse is real. What happens when an upstanding figure in the recovery community relapses in a bad way? How will his fate impact those he has helped and those who have helped him? Can they let go of their pasts, their attachments, and their survivors' guilt to stay sober - to stay alive? 12,000 Steps is about the long road to recovery, through recovery, and the persistence and perseverance required to move forward each day even in our darkest hours.

A consistent audience favorite, the CPT/Y-Haven Theatre Project offers candid insight into important issues of our society and gives real hope for growth and change. Audiences are deeply moved by the poignant stories presented in this powerful collaboration.

Tickets for this benefit performance are $100 and include an appetizer reception and performance. To purchase tickets for the benefit, and for COVID-19 Safety Protocols, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/steps-stages-play-tickets-166560397633.