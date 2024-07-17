Stagecrafters Theatre Commemorates 50th Anniversary With Gala Event BROADWAY COMES HOME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stagecrafters Theatre has announced a star-studded gala at Playhouse Square on August 19 in honor of its 50th anniversary. The event, titled "Broadway Comes Home," welcomes back alumni who have graced the Broadway stage for an exclusive, one-night-only performance, featuring a talented lineup of alumni who have starred in Wicked, The Lion King, LES MISERABLES, Newsies, and others. This milestone occasion celebrates half a century of inspiring young talent and enriching the Cleveland community through the performing arts.

Cleveland natives, including Jordan Brown, Max Chernin, Hannah DelMonte, Ben Fankhauser, David Holbert, Andrew Kober, Halle Morse, Robb Sapp, Elena Shaddow, and Jason Weston will come together to pay homage to the Stagecrafters program they were a part of as children, while helping to raise funds in support of its next 50 years. Tickets, ranging in price from $45 for students to $150 for premium seating, offer an unforgettable musical theater experience that showcases Stagecrafters' legacy and the profound impact it's had on generations of young performers. Premium ticket holders will receive a complimentary drink and all ticket holders are invited to a dessert reception generously sponsored by Drs. Minda Rudnick & Michael Zabell and Sherry & Bob Miller.

The performance is directed by Jamie Koeth and Gordon Leary, with musical direction by Jared Stein in coordination with Stagecrafters' program director Wendy Scott-Koeth. Proceeds from the gala will bolster scholarship funds, facilitate expanded and inclusive programming, enhance sound and digital production capabilities, and further Stagecrafters' mission of fostering creativity and self-confidence in students of all ages and abilities. From after-school classes and community productions to specialized coaching and summer camps, Stagecrafters remains dedicated to empowering young artists while nurturing a love for the performing arts.

"Broadway Comes Home'' is set for Monday, August 19th at 7:30 PM at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square. For ticket reservations and additional information, please contact 216-831-8601 or click here.

