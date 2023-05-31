Verb 'Ohio Contemporary Ballet' Reveals Summer Performance Lineup

Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet" has announced its highly anticipated summer performance season taking place across the Great Lakes region. This captivating series of performances will showcase a diverse range of works, including both classical and contemporary ballet masterpieces. Audience members can expect an unforgettable experience as the company amazes with its exceptional artistry and powerful dancers. Don't miss an opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and witness captivating talent right here in your community.



June 11, 2023 3:30pm

Mowgli‘s Jungle Adventures

Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44308

Mowgli‘s Jungle Adventures, the story ballet, showcases a unique blend of ballet and Indian dance styles with colorful costumes to mesmerize viewers of all ages! It highlights the re-telling of Rudyard Kipling’s beloved story of an Indian boy abandoned by his parents and raised by a pack of wolves. This ballet has captured both the hearts and imaginations of audiences. Shah Capital Management is proud to be the Producer and Exclusive Sponsor for Mowgli’s Jungle Adventures. Tickets start at $8-$15 through the Akron Civic Box Office.



June 23, 2023 8:00pm

Cain Park 14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Come join us for an evening filled with beautiful dances as beloved company dancer Lieneke Matte performs her final show after 10 years with the company. She will be retiring from the stage and has selected her favorite works for the program including the ever-popular Bolero. This performance is a gift to the community from board members David M. Dusek, James D. Graham, Leslie Kaufman and Scott Cowen. The performance is free; registration is encouraged.



July 28-29, 2023 8:45pm

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

Forest Lodge Park 260 Greenwood Ave, Akron, OH 44313

Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet,” returns to the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival at Forest Lodge Park on July 28 & 29, 2023. The program will feature a rare opportunity to witness the iconic work, Celebration, choreographed by Gerald Arpino, Co-Founder and former Artistic Director of the renowned Joffrey Ballet. Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” has the distinct privilege of being the only other company to ever perform this iconic work. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair for lawn seating. Pre-show children's dance activities led by The University of Akron Dance Institute start at 7:45pm.



August 11, 2023 7:30pm

Lakeside Chautauqua 119 W 3rd St, Lakeside Marblehead, OH 43440

Verb performs with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director and Conductor Daniel Meyer at Lakeside Chautauqua in Hoover Auditorium. The performance will have a special appearance by soprano, Meghan DeWald, for Four Last Songs choregraphed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson. Plus, a new commission by Robert Gardner inspired by the sculpture Bacchanale Russe by artist Malvina Hoffman which embodies the dancing of Anna Pavlova. The show is free with a day pass to Lakeside Chautauqua. Day passes are $23.50 for adults. Admission is free for kids under 12 and guests over age 90. Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community located at 236 Walnut Ave Lakeside, Ohio 43440.



August 4, 2023 7:00pm

Ballet Under the Stars

Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” Center for Dance 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Join us in studio for Ballet Under the Stars! Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" invites you and your family to come out to experience an evening of ballet. The event begins at 6:00PM with free ballet classes for youth ages 3-12. After that, enjoy the company in a free performance highlight of their work. During the performance, students from both the Youth and Community Divisions will make special appearances. A limited number of seats will be available; feel free to bring chairs to get comfortable while enjoying the show.



August 12, 2023 7:00pm

Arts in August

Lincoln Park W. 14th and Starkweather, Cleveland, OH 44113

Tremont’s Arts in August presents Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet,” at Lincoln Park on August 12, 2023 for a free community performance. Verb, “Ohio Contemporary Ballet” returns to bring dance to Cleveland neighborhoods in this signature parks performance. These performances are free through the collaboration of Tremont West Development Corporation, LAND Studio, Cleveland Public Theatre and Ward 3. This event is fun for the whole family and welcomes creativity. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair.