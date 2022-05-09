Verb Kicks Off Summer Outdoor Performances At Cain Park

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," kicks off its season of outdoor performances with the powerful new work, Anti/gone, by award-wining choreographer, Tommie-Waheed Evans. This free performance at Cain Park is a gift to the community from two of Verb's board members, James D. Graham and David M. Dusek.

The contemporary ballet situates ancient archetypes between action and fate, bringing the story to life with an electrifying, original score by composer Greg Smith and costumes created by runway designer Philista Marie Mills. Verb has brought the beauty of dance to the Cain Park stage for many years as part of a special annual tradition for residents.



Since 2004, choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans has created more than 50 original dance works that range widely in scope, length, tone, and subject matter. Since receiving his MFA in Choreography from Jacksonville University, Evans has sought to incorporate postmodern ideas, theories, and mythologies into his work. He began his formal training with Karen McDonald before receiving a fellowship at The Ailey School. He has toured and performed nationally and internationally as a company member of Lula Washington Dance Theater, Complexions Contemporary Ballet and PHILADANCO!. He has received accolades and honors including the 2020 Center of Ballet and Arts Resident Fellow, 2019 Princess Grace Honoraria Award in Choreography, New Music Project Grant, Howard Gilman Foundation Fellowship, Joffrey Ballet Winning Works 2019, and Ballet Memphis New American Dance Residency 2019. He has been commissioned to create works for BalletX, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, PHILADANCO!, Ballet Memphis, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Louisville Ballet, among others.



The performance is FREE. No tickets are required for entrance. Registration is encouraged to anticipate audience attendance. Gates will open at 7:00pm and seating is general admission. Entrances are located at Superior, Lee and Taylor Rd.





Verb presents Anti/gone



June 25, 2022 8:00pm

Cain Park, Evans Amphitheatre 14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Free and open to the public. Gates open at 7:00pm.

https://verbballets.org/cainpark22/