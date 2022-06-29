Verb Center For Dance To Host Summer Open House

Join Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" for a community open house at the Verb Center for Dance on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Verb invites teen and adult students wishing to study dance to try out the "Dance For Everyone" (DFE) Community Dance Program. DFE classes are specifically designed for students ages 14+ and include an array of ballet classes in varying ability levels from new-to-ballet to advanced. Attendees will be able to take free classes, meet the DFE teachers, and tour the studios!

The Verb Center for Dance is located at 3558 Lee Road in Shaker Heights behind The Dealership. DFE classes are drop-in, but students are encouraged to register online at www.verbballets.org to reserve their spot. Verb is one of the only professional dance companies in the area that has an affiliated studio that crafts classes exclusively for adults to explore a love of movement at any age or ability level. Classes are ongoing and drop-ins are always welcome!



Open House Schedule of Classes on Saturday, July 23, 2022

Classes designed for ages 14 through adult.





10:00-11:30am

Beginning/Intermediate Ballet with Antonio Morillo

Studio A

This class challenges intermediate and advanced students to refine their technique while learning more specific and technically advanced movements at the barre, in the center and across the floor. Grace, coordination, strength, flexibility, rhythm and musicality are all emphasized.



10:30-11:30am

New to Ballet with Ashley Forché

Studio B

For adults interested in learning how to dance without any prior experience. This class will emphasize balance, coordination, flexibility, and strength by teaching beginning combinations.



11:30-12:30pm

Progressive Ballet Technique (PBT) with Kelly Korfhage

Studio A

Progressing Ballet Technique, or PBT Class, is a revolutionary program designed to enhance ballet technique by specializing in muscle memory, enhancing flexibility, and using dance medicine and exercises to prevent injury. Using a stability ball and theraband will focus on exercises to build strength of proper muscles to improve ballet technique.



11:30-12:30pm

Beginning Ballet with Richard Dickinson

Studio B

For those with basic ballet skills, this class guides adults through the structured format of ballet training: barre work, and center floor work.



Verb also offers youth class sessions in addition to drop-in adult classes. These programs for youth ages 4-13 aim to nurture a love of dance as an art form and healthy activity. Classes will help kids build a strong foundation for dance by improving coordination, strength, flexibility, musicality and good teamwork! Registration is open for summer session now.



To learn more about Verb Ballets Dance for Everyone Dance Program and the full schedule of classes visit www.verbballets.org/classes.