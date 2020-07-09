Verb Ballets to Present Private Livestream of RAYMONDA'S WEDDING

On July 31, 2020 at 7:00pm Verb Ballets will present a private live stream of an all classical ballet program. The company will perform Raymonda's Wedding. The directors have selected the wedding dance which is a twist on classical ballet because it has a character dance flair. The ballet opens with the ensemble dance wearing radiant costumes, full of spirited rhythms and waltzes. This thrilling excerpt features many solos including one of the most beloved, and hardest, in the classical ballet repertoire by the lead ballerina. This ballet will highlight the company dancers' technical strength and range.



Also, on the program is the only classical ballet Heinz Poll, founder of Ohio Ballet, ever choreographed: Rococo Variations. Verb Ballets' Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, MFA, was a former Ohio Ballet dancer and performed the work and restaged on the company last season. Verb Ballets debuted the piece last year at Tuesday Musical's' Fuze Series with the Chamber Music Society of Ohio. Costumed in English-style tutus, this ballet highlights the classical virtuosity of the dancers and the beauty of the score on cello and piano.



Due to closures of theatres and large gatherings caused by COVID-19, Verb Ballets continues to look for ways to innovate and bring new dance experiences to the community. This season will be unlike any other in the history of the company. Verb Ballets is committed to presenting work while ensuring a safe environment for our dancers and patrons while following all recommendations by the state. For the 2020-21 season Verb Ballets will launch a new series, ACCESS/Verb, of private live stream performances. On July 31, 2020 at 7:00pm Verb Ballets presents Classical Variations as the first of the ACCESS/Verb series. Ticket link will be provided with a donation of $10 or more by July 31, 2020 at noon.

DETAILS:



July 31, 2020 7:00PM

ACCESS/Verb Classical Variations

Virtual Private Live Stream Performance

Ticket link by donation- Suggested $10 or more

https://verbballets.org/classical-variations/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You