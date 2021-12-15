VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Rehearses Mozart's 'The Sleighride' From Three German Dances

As The Cleveland Orchestra is in preparation for another week of Holiday Concerts at Severance, the company has posted an all new sneak peek from rehearsal last week!

Watch the Orchestra rehearse Mozart's "The Sleighride" from Three German Dances in the all new video below!

Holiday Concerts with The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus return to Severance this season! Join in for an unforgettable experience that will fill Mandel Concert Hall with the sounds of the holiday season.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2021/other-concerts/holiday-concerts-2021/.