Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Rehearses Mozart's 'The Sleighride' From Three German Dances

pixeltracker

Concerts run through December 19.

Dec. 15, 2021  

As The Cleveland Orchestra is in preparation for another week of Holiday Concerts at Severance, the company has posted an all new sneak peek from rehearsal last week!

Watch the Orchestra rehearse Mozart's "The Sleighride" from Three German Dances in the all new video below!

Holiday Concerts with The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus return to Severance this season! Join in for an unforgettable experience that will fill Mandel Concert Hall with the sounds of the holiday season.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2021/other-concerts/holiday-concerts-2021/.

VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Rehearses Mozart's 'The Sleighride' From Three German Dances
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot Glass
Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot Glass
Jagged Little Pill Logo Lapel Pin
Jagged Little Pill Logo Lapel Pin
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Come From Away Charm Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Rehearses Mozart's 'The Sleighride' From Three German Dances
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • The Cleveland Orchestra Debuts Deutsch's INTENSITY
  • The Life And Music Of George Michael Comes To The State Theatre
  • Marc Maron Returns To Playhouse Square in May 2022