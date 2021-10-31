VIDEO: Inside the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Rehearsals of Brahm's REQUIEM

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus reunited last Thursday after an entire year apart. Their reuinion concert had them accompanied by two pianos as they performed Brahms's A German Requiem. While the piece is technically not a requiem, Brahms called it a "human requiem", as he wrote it to comfort the living in the face of mortality.

According to their website, the Cleveland Orchestra is today hailed as one of the very best orchestras on the planet, noted for its musical excellence and for its devotion and service to the community it calls home.

The 2020-21 season marks the ensemble's nineteenth year under the direction of Franz Welser-Möst, one of today's most acclaimed musical leaders. Working together, the Orchestra and its board of trustees, staff, and volunteers have affirmed a set of community-inspired goals for the 21st century - to continue the Orchestra's legendary command of musical excellence while focusing new efforts and resources toward fully serving its hometown community throughout Northeast Ohio. The promise of continuing extraordinary concert experiences, engaging music education programs, and innovative technologies offers future generations dynamic access to the best symphonic entertainment possible anywhere.

You can see reheasal footage from their reunion performance below.