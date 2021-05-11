VIDEO: Artistic Director Laura Kepley Shares A Cleveland Play House Update

Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Laura Kepley shares an update on what's happening at CPH...and what's to come!

Cleveland Play House, founded in 1915 and recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is America's first professional regional theatre. Throughout its rich history, CPH has remained dedicated to its mission to inspire, stimulate, and entertain diverse audiences across Northeast Ohio by producing plays and theatre education programs of the highest professional standards.

CPH has produced more than 100 world and/or American premieres, and over its long history more than 12 million people have attended over 1,600 productions. Today, Cleveland Play House celebrates the beginning of its second century of service while performing in three state-of-the art venues at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland.

To learn more, visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.