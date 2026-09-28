The Musical Arts Association and Musicians’ Union of The Cleveland Orchestra Agree to New Three-Year Contract

NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

he Musical Arts Association and the union representing the musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra have agreed to a new three-year contract, ending a three-day strike and clearing the way for concerts to resume.

The musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra went on strike as of September 25. Negotiations have continued since, and both parties reached a tentative agreement late last night, which was ratified Sunday afternoon. The agreement on compensation, healthcare, and hiring practices, among others, ensures the Orchestra’s commitments to its musicians to remain financially sustainable, supporting its long-term success and viability.

"I'm very pleased that the strike is behind us and that we have reached an agreement with our musicians," said President & CEO André Gremillet. "These exceptional artists belong on the stage, and we are excited to have them back, for our upcoming European Tour starting next week and for the rest of this historic 25th anniversary season of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst.”

“While I believe this strike was unnecessary, I want to acknowledge the union's willingness to engage constructively in the bargaining process over the past two days. That engagement is what ultimately made it possible for us to present our best and final offer and arrive at an agreement. The Association was committed to reaching a fair deal before the strike, during it, and after it. The agreement we reached reflects that commitment. The outcome at the table was driven by good-faith negotiation, not by the work stoppage.

“Our musicians are the very core of this institution. This agreement ensures that we will continue to attract and retain the very best orchestra musicians in the world in the years to come. We are extremely fortunate to be in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, where a great quality of life is matched only by the extraordinary generosity of our community. We look forward to continuing our work together for the benefit of this wonderful community we are proud to serve and call home.

“Lastly, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our negotiating team composed of senior executives Leah Monder, Jim Menger, and Phil McFarren, as well as our attorney Brittany Brantley- Longmire from Ogletree Deakins.”

Compensation: The musicians will receive guaranteed pay increases of 5% per year for the three-year term, helping address concerns about the inflation everyone has experienced over the past few years. Base compensation, which consists of salary and an electronic media guarantee, will increase from the current $165,516 to $191,620 over the term of the contract.

Healthcare: The musicians agreed to transition to a high-deductible HSA-qualified health plan that will preserve comprehensive healthcare coverage by making it more affordable for the institution without increasing the costs for the musicians during the entirety of the three--year agreement.

Hiring Practices: The current practice of hiring musicians has now been codified in the contract to reflect the active participation and voice of the musicians on the audition committee while retaining the final authority of the Music Director to appoint new musicians to the Orchestra.

European Tour: The Cleveland Orchestra’s upcoming European tour proceeds as scheduled. From October 2 through 21, The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will embark on their final international tour together. The nine-country tour features 15 concerts as the Orchestra celebrates Welser-Möst’s 25th and final year as Music Director. It also brings The Cleveland Orchestra back to some of Europe’s most prestigious concert halls, including Vienna’s Musikverein, while marking the ensemble’s debuts in Slovenia and Greece.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Cleveland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming