The concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

Oct. 11, 2023

The Cleveland Orchestra Will Hold its First Sensory-Friendly Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra announced it will offer a sensory-friendly concert at Severance Music Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

 

This relaxed musical experience for families is presented in collaboration with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. It is the first concert of this kind for The Cleveland Orchestra.

 

There will be accommodations to help create a more welcoming and inclusive experience for people of any age with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivity, as well as anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed concert environment. The house rules will be modified to allow for talking, clapping, and moving around Severance Music Center, and quiet spaces will be available. Guests will also have access to noise-reducing headphones and fidgets. Staff from the Board of Developmental Disabilities will be on hand to provide additional support and guidance.

 

Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor Daniel Reith will lead The Cleveland Orchestra for the one-hour performance, while The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Assistant Director Daniel Singer will narrate. It features Gioachino Rossini's Overture to William Tell, Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, and John Williams's Superman March.

 

Activities start at 1 p.m. with an instrument petting zoo, coloring stations, and photo opportunities. Ahead of the concert, families will receive a social story guide and a Spotify playlist to help them prepare for their visit to Severance Music Center.

 

Tickets for the sensory-friendly concert are $15. With our Under 18s Free program, guests are eligible for one free youth admission with each regular-priced ticket. For tickets, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.

 

Parking in the Case Western Reserve University Campus Center Garage (Lot 29, adjacent to Severance) for the concert will be available for $7, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information about parking for Severance Music Center concerts, click here.




