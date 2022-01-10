The Cleveland Orchestra Cancels January 2022 Adrienne Arsht Center Concerts and Residency

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra regrets to announce the cancellation of its 2022 Miami residency in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

The decision has been made for the safety of the Orchestra and traveling staff due to the steady increase of Covid-19 cases and high transmission rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cancellations include four concerts at Knight Concert Hall in January 2022, prelude concerts, and all related education and community activities. Details of these programs are included below.



This cancellation only relates to The Cleveland Orchestra concerts at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Ticket holders should contact the Arsht Center Box Office for information about all other Arsht Center performances.



The Adrienne Arsht Center has been the presenting partner of the Orchestra's Miami concerts since the annual residency began in 2007. Information about the Orchestra's Miami residency during the 2022-23 season will be announced in the coming months.



The Cleveland Orchestra's next performances of the 2021-22 Severance classical season will take place the weekends of January 13 and February 3 at Severance Music Center and will continue through May 2022, rounding out the 2021-22 season in Cleveland. For up to date information on the Severance season, visit clevelandorchestra.com/.



All ticket holders will receive an email today with notification of the cancellation and an option to select any of the following: exchange cancelled tickets for a gift certificate, donate them for a tax credit or receive a refund. The cancellation is for The Cleveland Orchestra's January 2022 concerts only, presented in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center. 2022 subscribers' seats will be held for the 2022-23 season concerts and renewal information will be sent to ticket holders before the 2022-23 concert season.



Any schedule changes for other Arsht Center performances will be sent directly to ticket holders and updated regularly at arshtcenter.org.



Guests who have further questions or concerns may contact the Arsht Center box office at 305-949-6722 or 877-949-6722 or tickets@arshtcenter.org.



Additional South Florida Performance: West Palm Beach and Naples (CANCELED)

As part of this cancellation, The Cleveland Orchestra will not perform in West Palm Beach at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 23 or at Artis-Naples on Monday, January 24. For information about options for ticket holders, please visit the Kravis Center website at Kravis.org and the Artis-Naples website at artisnaples.org/subscriptions/visiting-orchestras or contact their respective Box Offices.