The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Cynthia Erivo, Two Movies For 2025 Blossom Music Festival

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced three highlights of its 2025 Blossom Music Festival: An Evening with Cynthia Erivo, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and Disney's The Lion King

The annual festival offers music lovers an exceptional lineup of classical favorites, star-studded collaborations, and family-friendly performances at Blossom Music Center, the Orchestra's scenic summer home in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The full schedule of programming for the 57th Blossom Music Festival, including pops and classical concerts, will be announced in early 2025.

The Cleveland Orchestra performs Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on July 5 and 6. Audiences will relive the magic of the entire film in high definition on the big screen while hearing John Williams' unforgettable score live.

Cynthia Erivo, a two-time Oscar-nominated and Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award–winning actress, singer, and producer, takes the stage with The Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Edwin Outwater on July 27. Erivo is set to star as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda in the highly anticipated, two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, hitting theaters this month.

The Cleveland Orchestra presents screenings of Walt Disney Animation Studios' feature The Lion King with Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning musical score performed live to the film on August 29, 30, and 31. The concerts will be led by conductor Sarah Hicks.

Individual tickets for An Evening with Cynthia Erivo, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and Disney's The Lion King go on sale to select Cleveland Orchestra donors and subscribers on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. General public ticket sales start on Thursday, November 21, at 10 a.m.

Lawn Ticket Books are available now for $180. That is $20 off the regular book price and more than $100 off individually priced tickets. This special offer ends December 31, 2024.

For tickets, contact the Severance Music Center Ticket Office by phone at 216-231-1111 or by emailing boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com. Tickets can also be purchased online at clevelandorchestra.com.

