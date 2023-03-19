The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 2023-24 Severance Season

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its 106th season of concerts at Severance Music Center from September 2023 to May 2024. Marking the 22nd year of the ensemble's acclaimed partnership with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, the new season showcases extraordinary artistry and sharing music-making across multiple platforms.



Highlights include 14 guest artist debuts, 12 works being performed for the first time by The Cleveland Orchestra, three world premieres, two U.S. premieres, nine works by living composers, acclaimed guest artists and conductors; the continuation of composer, flutist, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull's tenure as the Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow; as well as a series of four performances by great artists in recital. The 2023-24 Severance season culminates with the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival featuring a made-for-Cleveland staged production of Mozart's The Magic Flute.



"It is always exhilarating to share our new season of concerts at Severance Music Center! The Cleveland Orchestra's 106th season contains a vast array of music: exciting premieres, exploration of rediscovered musical gems, and adored masterpieces," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "In the 2023-24 season, under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, The Cleveland Orchestra embarks on an extraordinary musical journey, ever expanding our repertoire, creating new artistic partnerships, and all the while nurturing our loyal and devoted audiences whose trust and support make all this possible. The Orchestra is more vibrant than ever, thanks to the unwavering generosity of the great communities of Northeast Ohio and beyond, who believe in what we do and the impact it has. We dedicate The Cleveland Orchestra's 2023-24 season to the people of Cleveland, as well as every community we are privileged to serve, and invite you to join us on this exciting adventure."



"As I look forward to my 22nd season in Cleveland, I continue to be in awe of how much music there is to explore and know in new and deeper ways," said Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. "One of our ambitions is to present great music with great care, to give the listener as much insight as possible so people have the opportunity for discovery of new or lesser-known works. From our examination of Prokofiev's symphonies, to world premiere commissions by Johannes Maria Staud and Jüri Reinvere; unique pairings of Křenek, Mahler, Bartók, Webern and Prokofiev; to Mozart's chamber, symphonic, and operatic music, The Cleveland Orchestra is continually striving to create rich and rewarding programs that bring the transformative power of music to as many people as possible."

2023-24 Severance Classical Season Highlights

Music Director Franz Welser-Möst begins the season on September 28 and October 1 leading Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Daniil Trifonov and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 6. Also, in October Welser-Möst brings to Cleveland audiences on one program Mozart's Symphony No. 29, the world premiere of a Cleveland Orchestra co-commission of Johannes Maria Staud's Whereas the reality trembles, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 "Ukrainian", and on another program Mahler's Symphony No. 7 and Mahler Lieder with Simon Keenlyside. In January, Welser-Möst leads music of Křenek, Mahler, Bartók, Webern, and Prokofiev. Welser-Möst's programming in March features Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27 with Igor Levit and Bruckner's Symphony No. 4 and in May Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique and Saint-Saëns's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Lang Lang. Also in May, as part of the 2024 Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival, Welser-Möst's season culminates with four performances of a new, staged production of Mozart's The Magic Flute and a special festival program of two concerts interspersed between the opera performances of music by Mozart, Wagner, and the world premiere of a Cleveland Orchestra commission of Jüri Reinvere's Concerto for violin and harp.

Cleveland Orchestra Members Featured as Soloists

Principal piccolo Mary Kay Fink will be a featured soloist during the 2023-24 season, joining conductor Fabio Luisi for the world premiere of the fully orchestrated version of Oded Zehavi's piccolo concerto Aurora (March 7-9). Principal harp Trina Struble will perform as featured soloist alongside violinist Leila Josefowicz in the world premiere of Jüri Reinvere's Concerto for Violin and Harp (May 23 & 25).

The Cleveland Orchestra Choral Ensembles

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, one of the few professionally-trained, all-volunteer choruses sponsored by a major American orchestra, will be featured in a variety of performances throughout the season. Its members hail from nearly 50 Cleveland-area communities and together contribute more than 25,000 volunteer hours to the Orchestra's music-making each year. In addition to 12 performances December 12 to 23 for the annual holiday concerts, The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will join The Orchestra September 21 to 24 for the period epic Amadeus performed while the Academy Award-winning film plays on the big screen. The Women of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will be featured in The Cleveland Orchestra premiere of George Benjamin's Dream of the Song February 15 and 17. April 11 and 13, The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus performs as part of Walton's cantata Belshazzar's Feast, which also features baritone Thomas Hampson. The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus's Severance season culminates with performances May 16, 18, 24, and 26 as part of a staged opera production of Mozart's The Magic Flute.



Cleveland Orchestra Family of Artists

The Cleveland Orchestra is excited to welcome back several familiar faces for the 2023-24 season. Highlights include baritone Simon Keenlyside in a selection of songs from Mahler's Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (October 12 & 13), Herbert Blomstedt conducting Schubert's Symphony No. 6 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 (February 9-11), John Adams conducting his own City Noir (April 4 & 6), and violinist Leila Josefowicz performing The Cleveland Orchestra-commissioned Concerto for Violin and Harp (May 23 & 25). Pianists featured as soloists returning to Severance Music Center include Daniil Trifonov performing Brahms (September 28 and October 1) and Yuja Wang performing Ravel and Stravinsky (April 18-20). Conductor Klaus Mäkelä is featured and leading works by Jimmy López, Elgar, and Walton April 11-13 and music of Ravel and Stravinsky April 18-20.



Guest Artist Cleveland Orchestra Debuts (listed in order of appearance)

Fourteen artists are making their Cleveland Orchestra debuts: conductors Pietari Inkinen, Dalia Stasevska, and Lahav Shani; percussionist Christoph Sietzen; soprano Aphrodite Patoulidou; countertenor Tim Mead; cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras; pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; organist James McVinnie; saxophonist Timothy McAllister; cellist Sol Gabetta; pianist Beatrice Rana; and director Nikolaus Habjan will be making his Cleveland Orchestra directing debut with Mozart's The Magic Flute. In addition, Barbara Hannigan, a frequent soprano soloist with The Cleveland Orchestra, will be making her Severance Music Center conducting debut in November.

Guest Conductors

Acclaimed guest conductors, who frequently work with the world's finest orchestras, opera companies and music festivals, will lead the Orchestra during the 2023-24 season. They are, in order of appearance, Richard Kaufman, Barbara Hannigan, Pietari Inline, Daniel Harding, Semyon Bychkov, Herbert Blomstedt, George Benjamin, Philippe Herreweghe, Susanna Mälkki, Fabio Luisi, Dalia Stasevska, John Adams, Klaus Mäkelä, and Lahav Shani.



Lewis Composer Fellow, Commissions, Premieres, Works by Living Composers

Composer, flutist, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull is the eleventh Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow. The expanded arrangement of her composition Can You See? will premiere on May 4 and 6 as part of the 2022-23 Severance season. Her work with The Cleveland Orchestra will continue in 2023-24 during the second of three seasons as a composer fellow through community programs and activities at three community organizations, where collaboration from residents will shape the program design. The season will culminate with an original, commissioned chamber work performed in Reinberger Chamber Hall inspired by the community programs.



The previous Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellows are Marc-André Dalbavie (1998-2000), Matthias Pintscher (2000-02), Susan Botti (2003-05), Julian Anderson (2005-07), Johannes Staud (2007-09), Jörg Widmann (2009-11), Sean Shepherd (2011-13), Ryan Wigglesworth (2013-15), Anthony Cheung (2015-2017), and Bernd Richard Deutsch (2018-20). Fellowship commissions by The Cleveland Orchestra are funded through the Young Composers Endowment Fund, which was established in 1997 by a generous gift from Daniel R. Lewis.



During the 2023-24 season, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will lead the ensemble in world premieres of two works commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra: Johannes Maria Staud's Whereas the reality trembles (October 5-7) and Jüri Reinvere's Concerto for Violin and Harp (May 23 & 25).



Guest conductor Daniel Harding will lead the U.S. premiere of Betsy Jolas's Ces belles années... (November 30-December 2), which was co-commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra. Semyon Bychkov will conduct the U.S. premiere of Julian Anderson's Symphony No. 2, "Prague Panoramas" (December 7 & 9), another Cleveland Orchestra co-commission. Fabio Luisi will conduct the world premiere of the fully orchestrated version of The Cleveland Orchestra commissioned work, Oded Zehavi's Aurora concerto for piccolo (March 7-9).



Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra debuts of two works: Ernst Křenek's Kleine Symphonie and Béla Bartók's String Quartet No. 3 in a string orchestra arrangement (January 11-13).



The Cleveland Orchestra will debut eight other works under guest conductors: Claude Vivier's Lonely Child (November 9-11), Bohuslav Martinů's Concerto for Two Pianos (December 7 & 9), Dieter Ammann's glut (February 15 & 17), Einojuhani Rautavaara's Cantus Arcticus and Julia Perry's Stabat Mater (March 21-23), Gabriella Smith's Breathing Forests (April 4 & 6), Jimmy López's Perú negro (April 11-13), and Unsuk Chin's subito con forza (April 26-28).



George Benjamin will lead The Cleveland Orchestra premiere of his own work, Dream of the Song (February 15 & 17). John Adams will conduct The Cleveland Orchestra premiere of his own work City Noir (April 4 & 6).



Works from living composers featured in the 2023-24 season at Severance Music Severance are Johannes Maria Staud's Whereas the reality trembles (October 5-7), Betsy Jolas's Ces belles années... (November 30-December 2), Julian Anderson's Symphony No. 2, "Prague Panoramas" (December 7 & 9), George Benjamin's Dream of the Song and Dieter Ammann's glut (February 15 & 17), Gabriella Smith's Breathing Forests (April 4 & 6), Jimmy López's Perú negro (April 11-13), Unsuk Chin's subito con forza (April 26-28), and Jüri Reinvere's Concerto for Violin and Harp (May 23 & 25).

Great Artists in Recital Series

Following the success of last season's recital series featuring three world-renowned pianists, four recitals are scheduled for this season: pianist Marc-André Hamelin (November 19); violinist Leonidas Kavakos, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and pianist Emanuel Ax (February 1); pianist Yefim Bronfman (March 10); and pianist Evgeny Kissin with baritone Matthias Goerne (April 14).

2024 Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival, Mozart's The Magic Flute

The 2024 Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival opera presentation will be a world premiere, made-for-Cleveland, staged production of Mozart's The Magic Flute on May 16, 18, 24, and 26. Led by Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, the production will mark The Cleveland Orchestra debut of director Nikolaus Habjan. Vocalists featured include tenor Julian Prégardien (Tamino), baritone Ludwig Mittelhammer (Papageno), and soprano Christina Landshamer (Pamina). The Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival will also include a special festival program of two concerts on May 23 and 25 interspersed between the opera performances of music by Mozart, Wagner, and the world premiere of a Cleveland Orchestra commission of Jüri Reinvere's Concerto for violin and harp.



Building on the success in recent years of The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst's tradition of innovative opera presentations, the 2024 edition of the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival will make connections to The Magic Flute with themes and subjects that are explored through humanities programming. The Cleveland Orchestra aspires to present an opera and humanities festival that stimulates contemplation and ideas, celebrates diversity of thought, and inspires self-reflection. The annual opera and humanities festivals combine intellectual curiosity and emotional depth, where the music making is informed by the complex subtleties of the world that produced it. Festival details, including additional The Cleveland Orchestra's concerts and events at Severance Music Center and partner events centered around the presentation of The Magic Flute, will be announced in early 2024.

Center for Future Audiences, Young Audience Development

The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences was established to fund programs to develop new generations of Cleveland Orchestra fans in Northeast Ohio. The Center was created in 2010 with a $20 million lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, and its programs focus on addressing economic and geographic barriers that prevent young people from attending Orchestra concerts at Severance Music Center and Blossom Music Center. The programs include research, introductory offers, targeted discounts, student ticket programs, and integrated use of new technologies. For more information, please visit clevelandorchestra.com/support-and-volunteers/center-for-future-audiences/.



It is affordable to become a student fan of The Cleveland Orchestra through the Student Advantage Program. It is free to join and allows students to purchase $15 tickets for themselves and a guest. The Frequent Fan Card is $50 to enroll and grants each student a free ticket to almost all The Cleveland Orchestra's concerts at Severance Music Center.



Under 18s Free continues during the 2023-24 season to foster young audiences by making attendance at Orchestra concerts affordable for families. Guests can get one free youth admission with each regular-priced ticket to select classical concerts. More than 200,000 children will have attended Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Music Festival concerts for free through the Under 18s Free program. For more information, please visit clevelandorchestra.com/tickets/under-18s-free-for-families/.

Education Programs: Concerts for Families, Schools, and the Community

The 2023-24 season also includes an array of educational programming, including the Family Concert Series, Music Explorers Series, and concerts for local schools. Details on these performances will be announced later in 2023. For information about The Cleveland Orchestra's Education and Community Engagement programs and youth ensembles, visit clevelandorchestra.com/education-and-community.



Subscription and Ticket Information for 2023-24

Subscriptions for the 2023-24 Severance Classical Season are on sale now and start at only $96 for a three-concert package. Subscribers receive seating priority, ticket exchange privileges, and other benefits, including savings of up to 35% off individual ticket prices.



Cleveland Orchestra Memberships can be purchased at any time during the year. Memberships are designed to offer ultimate flexibility and value for patrons who want to experience more Cleveland Orchestra concerts year-round at both Severance Music Center and the Blossom Music Festival. In exchange for a monthly membership fee of $29 (billed automatically), members can reserve a single ticket for $10 to any concert at any time. For more information about the Members Club, please visit clevelandorchestra.com/tickets/memberships/.



Tickets to individual performances will be available on Monday, August 7, 2023. For more information about the variety of subscription packages offered, or for other questions, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, email BoxOffice@ClevelandOrchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.

TCO Media

TCO Media includes The Cleveland Orchestra's In Focus digital concert series on Adella.live, digital streaming partnerships with medici.tv, Symphony, and IDAGIO, as well as radio broadcasts and self-produced audio recordings on its own label. Since 1922, listeners have been able to hear broadcast performances by The Cleveland Orchestra on local airwaves. Today, this tradition is extended to new audiences with online access to music with concerts, podcasts, audio recordings, and archived media. The goal of these projects is to expand access to The Cleveland Orchestra across the globe with this investment in digital infrastructure, providing audiences with a wealth of programs and content available through the Adella streaming platform and all major audio streaming services.

In Focus Digital Concert Series and Adella Streaming App

The Cleveland Orchestra's In Focus digital concert series continues during the 2023-24 season with Season 4 with eight episodes. Season 4 programming and broadcast dates will be announced in fall of 2023. In Focus Season 4 builds on the successful series debut in 2020 of 15 episodes in Season 1, six episodes in Season 2, and eight episodes in Season 3. With funding from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the Orchestra upgraded its video recording capabilities in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center and created Adella, The Cleveland Orchestra's digital streaming service named after the Orchestra's founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes. In addition to concert performances, each In Focus episode includes behind-the-scenes interviews and features about the music and music making. Adella is free to download and access and includes free content from the Orchestra's Archives and other performance highlights. Adella Premium subscribers can continue to enjoy all broadcast episodes. For more information, visit clevelandorchestra.com/attend/seasons-and-series/in-focus/ and clevelandorchestra.com/attend/adella/.



Digital Audio Recording Releases in 2023

In 2023, The Cleveland Orchestra releases its next four audio recordings, available worldwide exclusively via all major digital streaming and download services. All led by the Orchestra's Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst, they are Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5 (released March 3), Berg's Three Pieces from Lyric Suite & Strauss's Suite from Der Rosenkavalier compiled by Welser-Möst (available June 2), Schubert's Mass No. 6 with The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (available September 1), and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 4 (available December 1). The new audio releases in 2023 will all have been recorded in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, and capture the Orchestra's trademark sound, honed over more than a century. At the same time, they showcase the qualities of the Orchestra that Franz Welser-Möst has cultivated, captured through state-of-the-art, immersive audio technology that delivers a three-dimensional aural experience, bringing listeners as close as possible to experiencing Severance's superb acoustics in person. The series of releases in the coming year mark a doubling of annual output for the Orchestra since it began producing recordings on its own label in 2020. For information, visit clevelandorchestra.com/discover/recordings/.

The Cleveland Orchestra 2023-24 Severance Season Calendar (as of March 19, 2023)

Unless otherwise noted, performances take place at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center

AMADEUS

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30pm

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Richard Kaufman, conductor

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus



Amadeus (full film with live orchestral underscore)

TRIFONOV PLAYS BRAHMS

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano



BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 6

TCHAIKOVSKY'S SECOND SYMPHONY

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Christoph Sietzen, percussion (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)



MOZART Symphony No. 29

STAUD Whereas the reality trembles (World Premiere; Cleveland Orchestra co-commission)

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 2,"Ukrainian"

MAHLER'S SONG OF THE NIGHT

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone



MAHLER Selected Songs

MAHLER Symphony No. 7

HANNIGAN CONDUCTS STRAUSS

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00am*

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Severance Music Center Conducting Debut)

Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano* (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)



HAYDN Symphony No. 44, "Trauersinfonie"

VIVIER Lonely Child (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)*

LIGETI Lontano *

R. STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration



*Not performed on Friday's matinee concert.

GREAT ARTISTS IN RECITAL

Marc-André Hamelin: Schumann and Ravel

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00pm

Severance Music Center, Reinberger Chamber Hall

Marc-André Hamelin, piano



IVES Piano Sonata No. 2

R. SCHUMANN Forest Scenes

RAVEL Gaspard de la nuit



Marc-André Hamelin's performance is generously sponsored by Dr. Michael Frank and Patricia A.* Snyder.

TCHAIKOVSKY'S VIOLIN CONCERTO

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00pm

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Pietari Inkinen, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

Augustin Hadelich, violin



DVOŘÁK Othello Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

MAHLER'S FOURTH SYMPHONY

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Daniel Harding, conductor

Lauren Snouffer, soprano



JOLAS Ces belles années... (United States Premiere, Cleveland Orchestra co-commission)

MAHLER Symphony No. 4

TCHAIKOVSKY: ROMEO AND JULIET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Katia Labèque, piano

Marielle Labèque, piano



ANDERSON Symphony No. 2, "Prague Panoramas" (United States Premiere, Cleveland Orchestra co-commission)

MARTINŮ Concerto for Two Pianos (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

THE MIRACULOUS MANDARIN

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor



KŘENEK Kleine Symphonie (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

MAHLER/Křenek Adagio from Symphony No. 10

BARTÓK String Quartet No. 3 (string orchestra arrangement) (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

BARTÓK Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin

MODERN CLASSICIST: Welser-Möst Conducts Prokofiev 5 and 2

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30pm++

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:30pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor



PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 2

WEBERN Symphony

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5



++ on Saturday subscription series

GREAT ARTISTS IN RECITAL

Beethoven for Three: Leonidas Kavakos, Yo-Yo Ma, and Emanuel Ax

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30pm

Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Emanuel Ax, piano



BEETHOVEN Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost"

BEETHOVEN/Wosner Symphony No. 1

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 22

BEETHOVEN'S FATEFUL FIFTH

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 3:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor



SCHUBERT Symphony No. 6

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

RAVEL'S MOTHER GOOSE

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

George Benjamin, conductor

Tim Mead, countertenor (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

Women of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus



AMMANN glut (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

BENJAMIN Dream of the Song (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

KNUSSEN The Way to Castle Yonder

RAVEL Mother Goose (complete ballet)

BEETHOVEN'S PASTORAL

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)



BEETHOVEN Egmont Overture

HAYDN Cello Concerto No. 1

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral"

KANNEH-MASON PLAYS SCHUMANN

Thursday, February 29 at 7:30pm

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 11:00am*

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)



J.S. BACH/Webern Ricercare from Musical Offering*

C. SCHUMANN Piano Concerto

HINDEMITH Mathis der Maler



*Not performed on Friday's matinee concert

BRAHMS'S FOURTH SYMPHONY

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Fabio Luisi, conductor

Mary Kay Fink, piccolo



WEBER Oberon Overture

ZEHAVI Aurora (World Premiere, Cleveland Orchestra Commission)

BRAHMS Symphony No. 4

GREAT ARTISTS IN RECITAL

Bronfman: Chopin and Schubert

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3:00pm

Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall

Yefim Bronfman, piano



SCHUBERT Piano Sonata No. 14

R. SCHUMANN Carnival Scenes from Vienna

SALONEN Sisar

CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3



Yefim Bronfman's performance is generously sponsored by Dr. Michael Frank and Patricia A.* Snyder.

LEVIT PLAYS MOZART

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, March 17 at 3:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Igor Levit, piano



MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27

BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4 ,"Romantic"

SIBELIUS'S SECOND SYMPHONY

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Dalia Stasevska, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano



RAUTAVAARA Cantus Arcticus (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

PERRY Stabat Mater (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 "

CITY NOIR

Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

John Adams, conductor

James McVinnie, organ (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

Timothy McAllister, saxophone (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)



SMITH Breathing Forests (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

ADAMS City Noir (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

ELGAR'S CELLO CONCERTO

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 11:00am*

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

Thomas Hampson, baritone*

Sol Gabetta, cello (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus*



LÓPEZ Perú negro (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

ELGAR Cello Concerto

WALTON Belshazzar's Feast*



*Not performed on Friday's matinee concert.

GREAT ARTISTS IN RECITAL

Evgeny Kissin and Matthias Goerne: Schumann and Brahms

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:00pm

Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall

Evgeny Kissin, piano

Matthias Goerne, baritone (Severance Music Center Debut)



Program to include:

R. SCHUMANN Dichterliebe (complete cycle)

BRAHMS Selected Songs

YUJA WANG PLAYS RAVEL AND STRAVINSKY

Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, April 19, 2024 at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano



RAVEL Concerto for the Left Hand

STRAVINSKY Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments

STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring

RACHMANINOFF'S SECOND PIANO CONCERTO

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Lahav Shani, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

Beatrice Rana, piano (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)



CHIN subito con forza (Cleveland Orchestra Premiere)

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2

BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra

LANG LANG PLAYS SAINT-SAËNS

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 11:00am*

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Lang Lang, piano



SAINT-SAËNS Piano Concerto No. 2*

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique



*Not performed on Friday's matinee concert.

MOZART'S MAGIC FLUTE

Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7:00pm

Friday, May 24, 204 at 7:00pm

Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 3:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Nikolaus Habjan, director (Cleveland Orchestra Debut)

Julian Prégardien, tenor (Tamino)

Ludwig Mittelhammer, baritone (Papageno)

Christina Landshamer, soprano (Pamina)

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus



MOZART The Magic Flute



Staged production sung in German with projected supertitles.



Performed as part of the 2024 Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival

MOZART'S GRAN PARTITA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 25, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Trina Struble, harp



WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

REINVERE Concerto for violin and harp (World Premiere, Cleveland Orchestra Commission)

MOZART Serenade No. 10, "Gran Partita"