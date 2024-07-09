The Cleveland Orchestra Adds Three Movies To 2024–25 Severance Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cleveland Orchestra is celebrating Christmas in July with four exciting additions to its 2024–25 Severance season.

Make the transition from spooky season to the holiday season with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring the holiday classic on the big screen with Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman's musical score performed live by The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Music Center on November 1.

Watch Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol with the complete film and live orchestral accompaniment by The Cleveland Orchestra on December 18 and 19. The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams (“Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen”).

On December 23, enjoy the spirit and sparkle of Canadian Brass this holiday season with their original arrangements and signature takes on beloved holiday classics, performed with the fabulous sound and top-notch showmanship that has earned them a loyal legion of fans worldwide.

Finally, go on a journey to Wakanda with Marvel Studios' Black Panther, featuring a screening of the complete film with musical score performed live by The Cleveland Orchestra, on March 28 and 29.

Presale tickets for Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol, Canadian Brass, and Marvel Studios' Black Panther go on sale for select Cleveland Orchestra donors, subscribers, and members at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Ticket sales for the general public begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

Purchase tickets by going to clevelandorchestra.com, calling Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, or visiting the box office at Severance Music Center.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Friday, November 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Danny Elfman The Nightmare Before Christmas (full film with live orchestral underscore)

Based on an original poem and characters created by Tim Burton, the film was first released in 1993 as The Nightmare Before Christmas. Directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach), the film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine of Halloween, Jack longs to try something new. Convinced that he can spread the joy of Christmas and against the advice of Sally, a caring and clever ragdoll, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to kidnap Santa Claus. But Jack's merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. The film is rated PG.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. All rights reserved.

Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

GOODMAN & Paul Williams The Muppet Christmas Carol (full film with live orchestral underscore)

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring the complete film, with the score performed live to picture. The Muppets perform Charles Dickens's classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), and features many more of your favorite Muppet characters. This special holiday event is fun for the whole family!

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. All rights reserved.

Canadian Brass

Monday, December 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.*

The Kings Of Brass are ready to make the holiday season merry and bright with Making Spirits Bright. This quintet never fails to delight with their winning combination of fabulous sound, engaging wit, popular programming, and top-notch showmanship. Making Spirits Bright includes original arrangements and signature takes on beloved holiday classics such as “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” “Songs of Hanukkah,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” The spirit and sparkle of Canadian Brass has earned them a loyal legion of fans worldwide. “Nothing proclaims celebration and festivity like the sound of brass instruments. And if those instruments are played by Canadian Brass, there is even greater cause for celebration” (Toronto Star).

*The Cleveland Orchestra does not appear on this program.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON Black Panther (full film with live orchestral underscore)

In 2018, Marvel Studios' Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what superhero films could be. Rolling Stone raved, “The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That's to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film's racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty.” Now you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while The Cleveland Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to picture. This is a PG-13-rated movie.

