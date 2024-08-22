The Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation to be Honored At Beck Center 2024 Spotlight Gala Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts’ Spotlight Gala theme, “Illuminating the Future of the Arts” celebrates Beck Center and creating arts experiences with the community of Northeast Ohio. This annual event encompasses an evening of fun and entertainment, as well as a celebration of the critical impact of the arts on the lives of all. Beck Center is honoring philanthropic luminaries Chuck and Char Fowler, Holley Fowler Martins, Chann Fowler-Spellman, and The Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation. This Beck Center for the Arts benefit will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 starting at 6:00 p.m., at Music Box Supper Club.



Beck Center President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says of Spotlight 2024: “We are profoundly grateful for the extraordinary generosity of The Fowler Family Foundation. The unwavering support of the Foundation and the Fowler family has not only provided vital resources but has also inspired us all to strive for a brighter future. Their commitment to inclusion, transparency, and creativity is a beacon of hope, and we at Beck Center for the Arts are grateful for the opportunity to honor them at Spotlight 2024 for the incredible impact they have made on our organization and in the community.”



Proceeds of Spotlight advance Beck Center’s mission to provide arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and outreach programming to the community, which includes people of all ages and abilities. This year’s entertainment is produced by Artistic Director Scott Spence, and showcases the very best of Beck Center’s students, faculty, and staff in professional theater, youth theater, dance, music, and visual arts. Spotlight Committee Co-chairs are Sandra Sauder and Pat Miller, both Beck Center Board members. Pat Miller, a talented stage performer, will also serve as the emcee, and share his theatrical talents. With music and dancing by Moss Stanley & Nitebridge Vocal Revue, this event will have attendees celebrating into the night.



Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are already selling quickly. Please contact 216-424-7638 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets, or for more information.



Spotlight Sponsors include First Federal Lakewood, Turner Construction, UB Greensfelder, Medical Mutual, Vedda Printing, Bober Markey Fedorovich, and Huntington Bank. Table hosts are Sandra Sauder, Chann Fowler-Spellman & Ed Spellman, Cindy & Tom Einhouse, Brad & Marge Richmond, Richard Fox, and Mike & Carol O'Brien.



