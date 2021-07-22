The Canton Museum of Art Announces Fall Exhibitions Opening August 3

The Canton Museum of Art will open its 2021-22 exhibition season on Tuesday, August 3rd, with four new exhibitions, including: Small Town Ohio: A Juried Exhibit of Paintings by Members of the Ohio Plein Air Society, Close to Me: Ceramics by Erika Sanada, Moments in Time: Watercolors by Yuki Hall, and Soar, Roar, Explore: Animal Life from the CMA Collection.



Opening Celebration August 12, 5-7pm - The Canton Museum of Art will welcome guests to its first in-person opening celebration/reception this season on Thursday, August 12, from 5 to 7p.m. This Free Thursday event sponsored by PNC Foundation invites visitors to enjoy all four exhibitions and to meet artists from the Ohio Plein Air Society and watercolorist Yuki Hall. CMA's Curator of Exhibitions Christy Davis and other staff members will be available to answer questions about the exhibitions and artworks.



The CMA is back to regular Museum hours, walk-in ticketing and will not be requiring masks in Galleries. Regular Museum hours are: Tues - Thurs, 10am - 8pm; Fri - Sat, 10am - 5pm; Sun 1 - 5pm; closed Mondays. CMA offers FREE admission every Thursday, every week from 10:00am - 8:00pm, sponsored by PNC Foundation. Guests also have the convenience of purchasing tickets online, ahead of their visit at cantonart.org/reservetickets.



Please note: the CMA will be closed Friday, August 6th, Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th due to Pro Football Hall of Fame activities.



"It is with great pleasure that we get to welcome everyone back to the Museum, in person," said CMA Director & CEO Max Barton. "While thousands of you enjoyed CMA from the virtual world, we will now be returning to our in-person exhibition openings, School of Art classes, events, and more, perhaps with some modifications for continued safety, but returning to enjoying art and creativity together. Our new slate of exhibitions - from celebrating Ohio small towns in plein air, getting lost in marvelous dream-like watercolor scenes, discovering adorable (fantastical) ceramic creatures, and exploring wildlife in the CMA Collection - presents something for everyone to enjoy."



These new exhibitions are on view from August 3rd through October 24th, 2021. Visit cantonart.org or follow CMA on Facebook to learn more about programs and special events. Exhibitions and related programs are made possible in part through generous support from Arts In Stark, Visit Canton, The Hoover Foundation, and Ohio Arts Council. FREE Thursdays, offering free admission all day, sponsored by PNC Foundation.