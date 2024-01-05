Teatro Publico and CPT's Workplace Dramedy ALTER Debuts in February

Performances run February 8 through 24, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Teatro Publico and CPT's Workplace Dramedy ALTER Debuts in February

TPC and CPT will present the official debut and run of Alter by TPC member Tania Benites February 8 through 24, 2024.  The play emerged out of workshops of a few of CPT's and TPC's play development platforms including ¡Obras en Evolución! and last February in a workshop run in CPT's Test Flight where it quickly became a runaway hit playing to sold-out houses for the entire run which is unsual for a workshop.  Based on its success, the theater is proud to give it a full-run and production.

About Alter

Using a self-help book titled “Hypnosis for Self-Confidence,” customer service representative Maria seeks ultimate self-improvement to succeed in the corporate world. However, she soon discovers that the best version of herself may be her worst enemy.

A horror/thriller-flavored fan-favorite that played to sold-out houses at CPT's new play development series Test Flight 2023, this workplace dramedy returns to delight audiences. World Premiere.  The play will be performed in English.

Featuring: Alisha Caraballo, Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga, Sylka Edmonson, Andrea de la Fuente, Lionel Morales, Rajah Morales, David L. Munnell 

About Playwright Tania Benites

Tania Benites is a Peruvian-born and Cleveland-raised theatre artist. She received her BA in Theatre from Cleveland State University in 2012 with a focus in performance. As an actress, Tania has worked at many theatres in Northeast Ohio including Cleveland Public Theatre, Teatro Público de Cleveland, Talespinner Children's Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, LatinUs Theater Company, Clague Playhouse, and Rubber City Theatre. As a playwright Tania's work has been featured in ¡Obras en Evolución! A festival of new play readings by Teatro Público de Cleveland in 2017 and 2018 where the beginnings of her upcoming TPC/CPT play Alter were formed. She is also a proud member of the Young Playwrights Collective. When she is not creating theatre, Tania serves as the Adult Programming Assistant for the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

About Director Kari Barclay

Kari Barclay (Director) (they/them or he/him) is a writer, director, and researcher who serves as Assistant Professor of Theater at Oberlin College. They have created productions regionally and in New York at venues including Ars Nova, the San Francisco Mime Troupe, MirrorBox Theater, and Cleveland Public Theatre. Their original play Can I Hold You? was one of the first full-length pieces about asexual identity performed in the U.S. and enjoyed a sold-out run in San Francisco and workshop in New York. Their play Stonewallin' was winner of the So.Queer Playwriting Festival and premiered in Richmond, VA in winter 2022. As a scholar and educator, Kari writes about consent-based and trauma-informed approaches to performance, known as intimacy choreography. Their book Directing Desire was published through Palgrave Macmillan in October 2023. kari-barclay.com.




