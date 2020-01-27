Teatro Público De Cleveland & Cleveland Public Theatre Present MARISOL By José Rivera

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC) are proud to present Marisol, by José Rivera, translated by Aurora Lauzardo and Waldemar Burgos, and directed by Julia Rosa Sosa. The play will be performed in Spanish with English subtitles and will run March 5 - 21 in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

Visited by her Guardian Angel, Marisol Perez learns there is a war in heaven, a revolution to supplant the old and senile God who is turning the cosmos to chaos. Alone, without her protector, Marisol begins a nightmare journey into an apocalyptic world where angels have turned in their wings for machine guns, the moon has not been seen in months, and food has been turned to salt. José Rivera's Obie-Award-winning play is a primal, fantastical, and often humorous contemporary classic inspiring us to wake up and change the world around us. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles. Spanish Production Regional Premiere.

According to Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga (TPC Leadership Committee Chair) and Alisha M. Caraballo (TPC Leadership Committee Vice Chair): "After reading Marisol by José Rivera, we felt we were presented with a great opportunity to offer another perspective on some issues that have a strong impact on our society and our current life. What is right? What is wrong? How far or how close are we to reality when theological and biological situations press against conventional beliefs? When interpersonal relationships, mental health, and social justice press against 'normal'? You will find you might identify with Marisol, a woman who faces difficult and problematic situations that will make her fight for change. At TPC, we are pleased to present this stimulating and remarkable production that will keep you engaged from start to finish."

In 2013, Cleveland Public Theatre launched Teatro Público de Cleveland, a local Latino theatre company, whose work reflects the artistic goals, interests, and ideals of its members. The purpose of this theatre ensemble is to share the rich diversity and perspectives of the Latino-Cleveland culture, and to fulfill CPT's core mission.

Teatro Público de Cleveland inspires inter/intra cultural exchange through thought-provoking bilingual storytelling and performance that fosters social consciousness and builds community. TPC is committed to identifying, developing, celebrating, and inspiring Cleveland Latino artists to share their experiences, cultures, perspectives, and talents. Collaborating on the artistic continuum, Teatro Público de Cleveland welcomes amateur to experienced artists who share a common language regardless of cultural origin. Visit www.teatropublico.org to read more about the ensemble.

The cast of Marisol includes Sylka Edmondson, Elisa Beatris Fuentes Aguirre, Magdalena Godinez Ríos, Gil Peña, Andrea Judith Villalón Saucedo, Andrew Aaron Valdez+, and Hillary Wheelock.

The production team includes Raymond Bobgan (Producer), Faye Hargate (Line Producer), Arina Zaciu (Assistant to the Director), Cole Sajovie (Stage Manager), Angelluis Ramon Centeno (Assistant Stage Manager), Aaron Benson+ (Scenic Designer), Inda Blatch-Geib (Costume Designer), James Kosmatka (Sound Designer), Christina Patterson (Board Operator), and Jeremy Paul (Lighting Designer).

More information available at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.





