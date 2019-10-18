THE TRIALS OF ROBIN HOOD Comes to Beck Center for the Arts

Beck Center for the Arts produces the Youth Theater production of The Trials of Robin Hood in the Mackey Theater October 24 through October 27, 2019. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Student Matinee: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets range from $12 for adults and all patrons under the age of 18 are just $10 each. Group discounts are available. Tickets are available at beckcenter.org. Written by Will Averill and directed by Russell Stich, this Robin Hood could be a hero, a lovelorn sap, or just plain mean. Told from the perspectives of Robin himself, Maid Marian, The Sherriff of Nottingham, and Prince John, this hilarious tale combines three different stories into one amazing tale.

Sarah Clare, Beck Center's Associate Director of Theater Education, says "The Trial of Robin Hood is a great show for the whole family, this fun re-telling of the classic tale, allows the audience to decide who they believe is telling the truth. Each night has the possibility for a different ending depending on how the audience responds. We love that our audience gets to interact with the cast and be a part of telling the story!"

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

This production of The Trials of Robin Hood is presented through special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with special needs, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.





