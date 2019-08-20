THE MUSIC MAN And JULIUS CAESAR Open Great Lakes Theater 58th Season

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) will commence its 2019-20 season at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square with a Fall Repertory that features the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, The Music Man and Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, Julius Caesar. The productions will be performed in rotating repertory September 27 - November 10, 2019. Victoria Bussert will direct The Music Man and Julius Caesar will be directed by Sara Bruner. The Music Man (Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson / Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.



Generous support for The Music Man is provided by the Kulas Foundation. The production is part of the Kulas Musical Theater Series at Great Lakes Theater. GLT's production of Julius Caesar is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Great Lakes Theater is one of 40 professional theater companies across the nation selected to perform a Shakespeare play with a professional team of actors for middle- and high-schools and conduct related educational activities for students. Great Lakes Theater is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Additionally, the Great Lakes Theater 2019-20 Season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 58th season is FORM Group.



The Fall Repertory begins with the Tony-winning Broadway musical classic, "There's trouble in River City..." when Harold Hill, a fast-talking salesman, attempts to con its citizens into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he never fully intends on forming. That is until, Marian, the prim town librarian, catches on to his scheme and the two fall into an unlikely romance that is the foil to all of Harold's plans. This six-time, Tony-winning musical, which features cherished numbers such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Ya Got Trouble" and "Till There Was You," is the perfect musical comedy for all ages.



Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, < completes GLT's Fall Repertory pairing. A timeless drama of intrigue, allegiance and conspiracy, Julius Caesar is the ultimate political thriller. Caesar's triumphant return from war causes concern about one person's pursuit of too much power. Machiavellian machinations result in resounding consequences and throw an empire into turmoil. Shakespeare's politically-charged play reverberates through the ages and poses questions that we still seek answers to centuries later.



Enjoy world-class productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a single unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.



Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enhancement Programming that is organized by day of week. The series highlights the Hanna's unique amenities and affords access to artists.



· Salon Thursdays feature an engaging pre-show discussion/presentation beginning one hour before curtain with a Great Lakes Theater artist. (Offered: Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31 & Nov. 7)



· Ice Cream Social Sundays offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a London theatre tradition brought state-side. Audience members are invited to purchase a cool, personal ice cream treatbefore the show or at intermission. Ice cream will be offered at every performance in GLT's Fall Repertory, but on Ice Cream Social Sundays, the treat is half price. (Offered: Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10)



· Director's Nights offer audiences the opportunity to take part in a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, and the director of each production before Friday preview performances. (Offered: Sept. 27 & Oct. 4)



· Playnotes Pre-Show Discussions inform patrons with illuminating introductions to the content and history of each play in GLT's season presented by a guest scholar before Saturday matinee performances. (Offered: Oct. 12, 19, 26, Nov. 2 & 9)



Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance this fall. The Hanna always opens its doors sixty minutes before each performance allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements traditionally hidden from audiences such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals and actor warm-ups will be conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.



Great Lakes Theater will also renew its New Deal pricing initiative this fall - designed to increase accessibility for audiences. As part of the program, adult tickets begin at $15 and student tickets for any seat at any performance are $13 - making GLT one of the most affordable entertainment options in the region.





Single performance tickets range in price from $15-$89 (Student tickets are $13) and are available by calling (216) 241-6000, by ordering online or by visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 241-5490 x322.



Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming positively impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.





