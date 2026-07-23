THE LION KING, Nikki Glaser, Hasan Minhaj & Ronny Chieng, and More At Playhouse Square This Summer

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Playhouse Square has announced its lineup of performances and events for August 2026, featuring Broadway, comedy, magic, special events, and community programming throughout the month.

Continuing its Cleveland engagement through August 16, Disney's The Lion King remains on stage at the KeyBank State Theatre.

Comedy fans can catch Hasan Hates Ronny, Ronny Hates Hasan at Connor Palace on August 28. The comedy tour brings together longtime friends and comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng for an evening of stand-up. Nikki Glaser follows with performances of The Stunning Tour on August 29 and 30, also at Connor Palace.

From August 26–30, audiences can experience The Magicians Table at Cibrèo Privato, offering an intimate theatrical magic experience.

Playhouse Square will also host several community events throughout the month. Dance for Parkinson's classes take place every Sunday in August beginning at 11 a.m., while public tours of the historic theater district are scheduled for August 15. Restoration Tours, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Playhouse Square's preservation efforts, will be held on August 17.

August 2026 at Playhouse Square

Broadway

Disney's The Lion King July 8 – August 16 KeyBank State Theatre



Comedy

Hasan Hates Ronny, Ronny Hates Hasan August 28 at 7:00 p.m. Connor Palace

Nikki Glaser: The Stunning Tour August 29–30 at 7:00 p.m. Connor Palace



Magic

The Magicians Table August 26–30 Cibrèo Privato



Special Events

Dance for Parkinson's: Classes August 3–31 at 11:00 a.m. Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square Public Tours August 15

Playhouse Square Restoration Tours August 17 at 6:30 p.m.



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