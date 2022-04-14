THE LION KING, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Announced for 2022-2023 Broadway in Toledo Series

The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its 2022-2023 Season for the Stranahan Theater. The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will include the following touring productions: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, TOOTSIE, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, DISNEY'S THE LION KING, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the Toledo community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

Season tickets for the BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES start at $213 and are available for purchase now at BroadwayInToledo.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

October 13-16, 2022

Stranahan Theater

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

TOOTSIE

December 1-4, 2022

Stranahan Theater

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious TonyÂ®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

March 23-26, 2023

Stranahan Theater

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO Dolly Parton'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY!

The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.



9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

DISNEY'S THE LION KING

April 19-May 7, 2023

Stranahan Theater

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Stranahan Theater!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony AwardsÂ®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony AwardÂ®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony AwardÂ®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony AwardÂ®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

June 13-18, 2023

Stranahan Theater

WINNER OF SIX TONYÂ® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL AND THE GRAMMYÂ® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, and lost ticket insurance. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayinToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES is welcomed by the Stranahan Theater.

