THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] Makes its Ohio Debut

Come laugh and enjoy the Ohio premiere of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Again] April 5th-14th at The Village Players Theatre!

Cast and Crew

The show features Rachel Hetrick, Tim McMahon, and Pippin Green under the direction of Ryan Albrecht as they take on an ever-changing litany of characters in a non-stop mad-dash throughout all of Shakespeare's canon.

About the Show

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was the longest running comedy in London's West End. Now updated for our changing world, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] is a nonstop romp through all 37 of William Shakespeare's plays. Join us as we watch these three madcap actors weave their way through all of Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in 97 minutes, on a wild ride that will leave you breathless and filled to the brim with laughter.

Warning! This show is a madcap roller-coaster ride. It is not recommended for people with bladder problems, Shakespearean scholars, inner-ear disorders, degrees in Elizabethan history, outer-ear disorder. If you pee on your seat, you may be asked to clean up the mess!