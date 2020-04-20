Shadow Of The Run Presents Zoom Benefit Performance, May 1-10

After successfully introducing immersive theater in the Cleveland market last summer with Shadow of the Run - Chapter 1: Wanderlust, and more recently with Railroaded: A Shadow of the Run Story, Co-Founders Beth McGee, Adam Kern, Christine Woods and Ben Needham are announcing a ZOOM Benefit Production called TORSO BOOK CLUB - A SHADOW OF THE RUN VIRTUAL STORY. Their follow up Chapter 2: Calloused, that was set to premiere this summer, has been postponed until the uncertainty of Covid-19 has been reduced. TORSO BOOK CLUB will run May 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th.



TORSO BOOK CLUB will premiere an original story in a limited engagement May 1st-10th. This short term installation, or "pop up" theater production with limited tickets, will be held online via ZOOM. All proceeds will go to specific local Cleveland Artists who have been affected by the economic devastation that Covid-19 has had on the Arts Community. Reservations are Pay What You Want, with a $5 minimum. There are only four audience positions per performance, with four performances per night. Reservations can be made at www.shadowoftherun.com.



The TORSO BOOK CLUB: True Crime is one of the highest watched genres in all entertainment, and Cleveland Local History has one of the country's most notorious serial killers with The Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, aka the Cleveland Torso Killer. Throw in famed Detective Eliot Ness, and this book club has a lot to discuss. After watching a production of WanderLust, Carter forms a book club to discuss the production and the graphic novel TORSO by Brian Michael Bendis. With Covid-19 social distancing mandates across the world, a book club is the perfect distraction - but the participants find they need more than murder in these tough times.







