SPAMALOT Will Be Streamed By the Cassidy Theatre This Month

Cassidy Theatre has announced its production of Spamalot, streaming June 11th - 13th. The musical features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, with music by John Du Prez. Directed by Mike Caraffi, the production features Music Direction by Heidi Herczeg and Choreography by Jen Justice.

Always look on the bright side of life! Based on the classic British comedy 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail', join King Arthur, his Knights of the Round Table, the Lady of the Lake, and more off-colour crazy characters on a mad-cap medieval adventure in search of the legendary relic itself.

Including infamous renditions of scenes like 'The Black Knight' and 'The Swallow and the Coconut', and zany musical numbers including 'Camelot' and 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life', Spamalot is not a show to miss for any lover of comedy, musicals, and The Pythons!

Learn more and purchase tickets here.