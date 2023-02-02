Rock Entertainment Group's Nic Barlage is CPT's PAN Honoree

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Pandemonium 2023-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-on Saturday, September 9, 2023, which will honor Nic Barlage CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The PAN Award is given to an honoree whose passion for our community and dedication to empathy and understanding aligns with Cleveland Public Theatre's mission to raise consciousness and nurture compassion through groundbreaking performances and life-changing education programs in our community. Nic's commitment to Cleveland and his dynamic work towards promoting and creating an ecosystem in sports that is equitable, just, and inclusive is impressive. Cleveland has a long history of enthusiastic support for our sports teams and our arts organizations. CPT honoring the leader of the Cavalier's organization is a special coming together for our communities that I feel resonates with our community and with CPT's aspiration to make real change." â€•CPT Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan

In its 21st year of delighting audiences from Cleveland and all over the world, Pandemonium returns to transform the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performances in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive, featuring fabulous local food, free valet, and complimentary drinks served all night long. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination-Pandemonium proceeds benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs which include a focus on new work featuring BIPOC artists, and free educational programs for ages 5-19; as well as for men and women transitioning from addiction, homelessness and/or incarceration through its Y-Haven Theatre Project.

Thought by many to be "the party of the year" in the city of Cleveland, annual attendees highly anticipate not just the event, but also the announcement of the theme so they can start planning their attire which in the spirit of "dress for adventure" makes the event not your typical galaâ€•attendees have come dressed in anything from jeans to dinosaur costumes. They also look forward to the annual event design which many consider a work of art. Stay tuned, as these items will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the 2023 PAN Award Honoree: Nic Barlage

Nic Barlage is CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of the teams and venues that are part of Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert's Rock Family of Companies. It includes the NBA Cavaliers, the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Cleveland Charge and Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League; and the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

Barlage joined the Cavaliers in 2017 as President. In this role, he oversaw over 500 full-time team members throughout the business operation of the Cavaliers, who have the second largest workforce in the NBA behind the New York Knicks. He also played a core leadership role in the day-to day planning, design and construction of the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which opened before the start of the Cavaliers 2019-20 season.

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Barlage was the Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for the Phoenix Suns, where he oversaw the team's premium and ticket sales, and marketing efforts. He began serving his stint with the Suns during the 2013-14 season.

Barlage was part of the Cavaliers organization for five seasons where he was most recently Vice President of Sales and Service before departing for Phoenix in 2014. Prior to his tenure in Cleveland, Barlage spent one season with the Suns and two seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats specializing in suite and premium seating.

Barlage's influence extends across the entire Cleveland community, holding positions on the advisory boards of the Cleveland Sports Commission, American Red Cross, Cleveland Clinic Pediatrics Leadership Council and the local Boys & Girls Club.

Barlage graduated from Saint John's University (Minn.) in May of 2006, where he majored in Psychology. He and his wife, Traci, have two daughters, Brooklyn and Kennedy.