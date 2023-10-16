Review: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum



THE GROWN-UP, Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison’s play, which is now on stage at convergence-continuum, in its Ohio premiere, uses fantasy to explore how quickly life changes and, therefore, that life is too short to miss any moment of it.



The play asks the fundamental questions of life, such as whether it is possible to balance our earlier innocence with adult experiences?



The script, which was premiered at the Actor's Theatre of Louisville in March, 2014 as a part of the Humana Festival, centers on ten-year old Kai, who is given a “magical” crystal door-knob by his grandfather that enables him to open “doors” that allow him to travel through space and time to see future events in his life.



As he goes from experience to experience, including meeting a pirate, writing award winning scripts, discovering his gay sexuality, becoming disabled, reconnecting with his sister, the less he feels like he's seeing into his future, but more that he is living life as most people do, much too quickly.



While the story is not linear in its development, it’s not difficult to follow. The clear staging and pace, as well as being up-close in con-cons intimate space of about 25 seats, with no-one more than three rows from the runway stage, aids in being involved in the intimacy of the action.



The six-person cast, who change characters, age and sex, requires the audience use their imaginations to accept the premise of Harrison’s writing.



Mike Frye who plays Kai at every stage in life, must not only be a child, but a jaded author of stories, an adventurer, an ill and later dying man.



Logan Andrews plays the cabin boy who brought the crystal to Kai’s grandparents’ house as well as Kai’s boyfriend in a scene in which his feelings for his lover change from bemusement to exasperation and fear.



Natalie Lambo plays the same character at two very different stages in her life. She’s a little girl at the start of the play and an old lady at the conclusion.



The show is effectively staged by Amy Bistok.



Clyde Simon’s projections aid in creating clear images of the set for many scenes,



Each member of the non-professional cast, Mike Frye, Natalie Lambo, Logan Andrews, Katelyn Cornelius, David l. Munnell and Jack Matuszewski are believable in their many roles, developing clear characters.



Capsule judgment: THE GROWN-UP, while fulfilling con-con’s purpose of expanding human imagination and extending the conventional boundaries of language, structure, space and performance, continues the pattern of presenting challenging plays that fits the likes of their core audience. As with most the theatre’s offerings, this play is both challenging and thought-provoking. It is a quick and interesting experience.



THE GROWN-UP by Jordan Harrison, about 90-minutes long, is staged without intermission