Review: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum

Con-con's THE GROWN-UP, a thought-provoking fantasy!

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace Photo 3 Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace
The Cleveland Orchestra Raises $1.2 Million At Annual Gala Photo 4 The Cleveland Orchestra Raises $1.2 Million At Annual Gala

Review: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum


THE GROWN-UP, Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison’s play, which is now on stage at convergence-continuum, in its Ohio premiere, uses fantasy to explore how quickly life changes and, therefore, that life is too short to miss any moment of it.  
 
The play asks the fundamental questions of life, such as whether it is possible to balance our earlier innocence with adult experiences? 
 
The script, which was premiered at the Actor's Theatre of Louisville in March, 2014 as a part of the Humana Festival, centers on ten-year old Kai, who is given a “magical” crystal door-knob by his grandfather that enables him to open “doors” that allow him to travel through space and time to see future events in his life. 
 
As he goes from experience to experience, including meeting a pirate, writing award winning scripts, discovering his gay sexuality, becoming disabled, reconnecting with his sister, the less he feels like he's seeing into his future, but more that he is living life as most people do, much too quickly. 
 
While the story is not linear in its development, it’s not difficult to follow.  The clear staging and pace, as well as being up-close in con-cons intimate space of about 25 seats, with no-one more than three rows from the runway stage, aids in being involved in the intimacy of the action.
 
The six-person cast, who change characters, age and sex, requires the audience use their imaginations to accept the premise of Harrison’s writing.
 
Mike Frye who plays Kai at every stage in life, must not only be a child, but a jaded author of stories, an adventurer, an ill and later dying man.  
 
Logan Andrews plays the cabin boy who brought the crystal to Kai’s grandparents’ house as well as Kai’s boyfriend in a scene in which his feelings for his lover change from bemusement to exasperation and fear. 
 
 Natalie Lambo plays the same character at two very different stages in her life. She’s a little girl at the start of the play and an old lady at the conclusion.
 
The show is effectively staged by Amy Bistok.
 
Clyde Simon’s projections aid in creating clear images of the set for many scenes,
 
Each member of the non-professional cast, Mike Frye, Natalie Lambo, Logan Andrews, Katelyn Cornelius, David l. Munnell and Jack Matuszewski are believable in their many roles, developing clear characters.
 
Capsule judgment:  THE GROWN-UP, while fulfilling con-con’s purpose of expanding human imagination and extending the conventional boundaries of language, structure, space and performance, continues the pattern of presenting challenging plays that fits the likes of their core audience.  As with most the theatre’s offerings, this play is both challenging and thought-provoking.  It is a quick and interesting experience.
 
THE GROWN-UP by Jordan Harrison, about 90-minutes long , is staged without intermission, runs Saturday Oct 14, 2023 through Saturday Nov 4, 2023 at convergence-continuum, 2438 Scranton Road in Tremont.  For tickets go to www.convergencetoninuum.org




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
PAW PATROL is Coming To Playhouse Square in March Photo
PAW PATROL is Coming To Playhouse Square in March

PAW Patrol is coming to Playhouse Square on March 9-10, 2024. Don't miss this exciting live show based on the popular children's TV series.

2
Playhouse Square to Launch Lottery Ticket Policy For THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
Playhouse Square to Launch Lottery Ticket Policy For THE BOOK OF MORMON

Playhouse Square is launching a lottery ticket policy for the upcoming production of The Book of Mormon. Find out how to enter the lottery and secure your chance to see this critically acclaimed musical.

3
19th Annual Dia De Muertos Festival Returns to Clevelands Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood in Photo
19th Annual Dia De Muertos Festival Returns to Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood in November

Join the 19th Annual Dia De Muertos Festival in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood on November 4th! Experience a day of altar installations, arts & crafts, Latin food, live music, and free entertainment for all ages. Don't miss this vibrant celebration of Mexican culture and traditions.

4
The Cleveland Orchestras Autograph Manuscript Of Mahlers Symphony No. 2 Will Be On Display Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra's Autograph Manuscript Of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 Will Be On Display at the Cleveland Museum Of Art

The Cleveland Orchestra announced the autograph manuscript of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” will be on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art from October 31, 2023, to February 11, 2024.

From This Author - Roy Berko

Roy Berko, a life-long Clevelander, holds degrees, through the doctorate from Kent State, University of Michigan and The Pennsylvania State University. Roy was an actor for many years, appearing in mo... Roy Berko">(read more about this author)

Review: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuumReview: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum
Review: MAKE BELIEVE at DobamaReview: MAKE BELIEVE at Dobama
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor PalaceReview: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace
Review: CAT'S PAW at Beck Center For The ArtsReview: CAT'S PAW at Beck Center For The Arts

Videos

The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Mozart's Gran Partita in Cleveland Mozart's Gran Partita
Severance Music Center (5/23-5/25)
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN in Cleveland AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
Dobama Theatre (1/26-2/18)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
COYO Autumn Concert in Cleveland COYO Autumn Concert
Severance Music Center (11/12-11/12)
ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA in Cleveland ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA
the Fine Arts Association (11/24-12/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Cleveland Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
EJ Thomas Hall (11/13-11/14)
Hannigan Conducts Strauss in Cleveland Hannigan Conducts Strauss
Severance Music Center (11/09-11/11)
SIGNIFICANT OTHER in Cleveland SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Dobama Theatre (4/26-5/19)
Shrek the Musical in Cleveland Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Miraculous Mandarin in Cleveland The Miraculous Mandarin
Severance Music Center (1/11-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You