Review: CLYDE'S at Karma

While Karma's talky CLYDE'S is sad and frustrating, it is also filled with comedy and a hopeful ending.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: CLYDE'S at Karma

Lynn Nottage, the author of CLYDE’S, now in production at Karamu, is the first woman to win two Pulitzer Prizes for works of drama. 

She tends to write about people trapped in abusive type relationships.

As the director’s program notes state, “[Nottage] gives voice to the voiceless and overlooked. . . creating relatable humans to draw you in while offering a mirror for reflection.”  

In her play RUINED, the women were the target of terrorists in the Congolese civil war.

In SWEAT, steelworkers resisting their union-busting management inexorably wind up busting one another.

CLYDE’S finds former incarnated kitchen staff members working at a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, Pennsylvania, attempting to rebuild their lives but, but their tough-as-nails boss Clyde enjoys pointing out, she’s the only employer in the area who will hire “morons” like them. She does so not because she too was once incarcerated. (Of the crime that landed her in prison the only thing she says is that the last man who tried to hurt her “isn’t around to try again, I made damn sure of that.”)  She is a woman who appears to have an unsatisfying life and finds great pleasure in making life miserable for others.

In order to make life bearable, each staff member is encouraged by the chef to indulge in imagining, then creating their perfect sandwich, thus, he believes, that they can transcend their mistakes and reconnect with the world.

Each has a tale, which gradually unfolds.

Letitia “got greedy” and stole “some oxy and addy to sell on the side” after breaking into a pharmacy to obtain “seizure medication” for her daughter.

Rafael held up a bank but with a BB gun, because he wanted to buy his girlfriend a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

We don’t at first get the story of how Montrellous wound up behind bars, but he is so saintly that Letitia believes it must have been elective.

CLYDE’S is about dark things, including prison, drugs, homelessness and poverty, yet it has many comic moments.

The 90-minute play without an intermission, under the direction of Treva Offutt, is satisfying in some aspects, frustrating in others.

For the play to work, because of the realism of the writing, the people on stage must be real, not acting.  Jaren Hodgson (Jason), Maxx (Letitia), Prophet Seay (Montrellous) and Jonathan Rodriguez (Raphael) are all spot on.  Unfortunately, whether directed to do so, or having created the role herself, Dayshawnda Ash (Clyde), though she has some fine moments, generally acts, poses and creates a caricature rather than the necessary authentic person.

Richard H. Morris, Jr.’s realistic set design works well and Dred Gelb must have cleaned out a local restaurant for all the authentic utensils and other props which add to the authenticity of the prep room.  Too bad the same cannot be said as to the preparation of the food served.  A pita with a couple of pieces of vegetables in it does not a sandwich make.  Where were the sides in serving baskets?  Where is the realistic prepping and serving of food?  If we don’t see real, we cannot believe in real.

Capsule judgment: Though very talky, with little to no action, CLYDE’S, with its many laughs, makes for an interesting evening of theatre. Fortunately, it ends with a positive, though some might think, unrealistic message.

For tickets call Karamu, 216-795-7077 or go to the link below.

Next up:  12/1-16/2023—Langston Hughes’ BLACK NATIVITY (presented at Cleveland Play House)—The soulful, heartwarming story, gospel celebration.




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Playhouse Square in October Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Playhouse Square in October

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Playhouse Square for a limited engagement from Wednesday, October 24 – Sunday, October 29 at the KeyBank State Theatre. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

2
OUR LADY OF COMMON SORROWS Premieres at Cleveland Public Theatre Photo
OUR LADY OF COMMON SORROWS Premieres at Cleveland Public Theatre

 Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the highly anticipated World Premiere of Our Lady of Common Sorrows by Jaiie Dayo Aliya. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In October Photo
PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In October

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18th as part of the 2023-24 Broadway in Akron series.

4
Review: THURGOOD At Cleveland Play House Photo
Review: THURGOOD At Cleveland Play House

What did our critic think of THURGOOD at Cleveland Play House?

From This Author - Roy Berko

Roy Berko, a life-long Clevelander, holds degrees, through the doctorate from Kent State, University of Michigan and The Pennsylvania State University. Roy was an actor for many years, appearing in mo... Roy Berko">(read more about this author)

Review: THURGOOD At Cleveland Play HouseReview: THURGOOD At Cleveland Play House
Review: LUNGS at Ensemble TheaterReview: LUNGS at Ensemble Theater
Review: AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD at BLOSSOM Music CenterReview: AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD at BLOSSOM Music Center
Review: EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR at Convergence-continuumReview: EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR at Convergence-continuum

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cat's-Paw
Beck Center For the Arts (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Caroline, or Change
Renaissance Theatre (5/24-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart's Gran Partita
Severance Music Center (5/23-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ravel's Mother Goose
Severance Music Center (2/15-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet
Severance Music Center (12/07-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kanneh-Mason Plays Schumann
Severance Music Center (2/29-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Los Soles Truncos ( The Maimed Suns)
LainUs Theater Company (9/14-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Free Hispanic Heritage Month Concert
Severance Music Center (10/14-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You