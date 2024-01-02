RIDE THE CYCLONE, A Thrill From Start To Finish, To Play the Senney Theater This February

Ride the Cyclone, produced by Beck Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program runs February 9 to February 25, 2024 in the Senney Theater. In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster.

With music, book and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, originally produced by Kevin McCullum and Morris Berchard with additional materials by Alan Schmuckler, this production will be directed by Victoria Bussert. Music direction by Matthew Webb and choreography by Lauren Tidmore make this an exciting regional premiere, in collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program.

In this dark comedy, the Saint Cassian High School Chamber Choir boards the Cyclone roller coaster, dying minutes later when the front axle breaks, sending them to their tragic demise. When they awake in a strange purgatory, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell the story of a life interrupted—with the promise of a prize like no other—a chance for one of them to return to life.

Victoria Bussert, head of Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program states, “Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre is thrilled to be partnering with Beck Center on the regional premiere of Ride the Cyclone. This groundbreaking new musical, which became TikTok sensation during the pandemic, will finally have its regional premiere with the annual BW/Beck collaboration — we couldn't be more excited!”

This production of Ride the Cyclone is double cast, with a Maverick cast and a Raptor cast. Find out more at BWMT.BW.EDU.

Individual tickets may be purchased at beckcenter.org with ticket prices from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for high school and college students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase, and a $1 mailing fee if tickets are sent out via mail. Patrons who use promo code COASTER by Feb 5, 2024 save $5 off adult and senior theater tickets. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are at 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2023-2024 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

Ride the Cyclone is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Broadway Licensing. 7 Penn Plaza STE 904, New York, NY 10001 Phone: 1-833-216-5879 www.broadwaylicensing.com.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.