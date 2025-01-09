QV Melbourne Will Celebrate Lunar New Year in QV Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From 28 January - 9 February, QV Melbourne will celebrate Lunar New Year with an interactive Snakes & Ladders experience. The playful and architectural twist on the classic game of snakes and ladders will take over QV Square, in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.

An entirely free game, Snakes & Ladders is set on a stylish 8.5 x 7 metre red and pink chequered deck. Visitors can scan a QR code to access virtual dice on their smartphone and navigate their way through the ladders and 3D sculptural snakes.

Snakes & Ladders is open 10am-10pm daily for Lunar New Year (LNY) revellers to explore and experience, before or after their dining and entertainment celebrations.

“QV Melbourne comes alive at Lunar New Year with lion dances, events, celebratory dining and all kinds of fun for families and people of all ages. Visitors come for a diverse range of Asian restaurants and eateries, the open-air QV Square and a unique variety of entertainment options,” says QV Melbourne Centre General Manager Arabella Richards.

Over the Lunar New Year festival weekend from 1-2 February, QV Melbourne visitors who spend $50 at a participating store or restaurant, can present their receipt at the Snakes & Ladders gameboard for a chance to win a share of $10,000 worth of lucky red packet giveaways.

Lion dances, dragon dances and martial arts performances will take over QV Square during the festival weekend, with energetic and colourful lion dances from the Chinese Masonic Society performed from 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 February. There will also be lion heads on display for kids to discover and explore.

Melbourne Chinese dining institution Old Beijing will host a Lunar New Year banquet from 28 January - 11 February, featuring traditional LNY dishes such as the rainbow salad Prosperity Yee Sang, tossed at the table. Other menu highlights include the auspicious and lucky Lotus Leaf Rice, Braised Pork Knuckles with Black Moss and Dried Oyster representing unity and family, lucky King Island Lobster (‘Dragon Prawn’) and more. Old Beijing will stage a lion dance on LNY Eve and LNY Day 28 and 29 January, as well as on Saturday 1 February.

“Lunar New Year is a very special time in the calendar for us at Old Beijing, and we love hosting both our regular customers and Melbourne visitors for a traditional LNY banquet to end all banquets. We like to go the extra mile to honour all the traditions, and we always support a charity each year. This year we are proud to support Murdoch Children’s Research Institute,” says David Loh, co-owner of Old Beijing, a multi-space Chinese restaurant and bar with a range of specialty chefs offering the best Beijing, Guang Zhou, Shanghai and Szechuan cuisine.

With Koreans and Taiwanese celebrating Lunar New Year, QV Melbourne is home to vibrant dining options to suit all styles and budgets from the theatrical Sura Korean BBQ to fast and easy options such as Taiwanese dessert bar Meet Fresh.

Booths Karaoke on Lt Lonsdale St provides multilingual karaoke booths at an affordable hourly rate, with over 300,000 songs to choose from in more than six languages. Fully licensed until 1am, it’s the perfect way to continue your Lunar New Year get-together.

Accessible through its network of laneways, QV exemplifies the quintessential Melbourne experience from food to fashion and so much more.

The new QV Food Hall is open with local fan-favourites like Chunky Town and Mumuyo joined by new foodie finds such as David Lim’s Bakmi Lim Noodle Project, authentic Michelin Street food destination Local Hero Singapore, the eye-catching Disc Taiwan Wheel Cake and the always on point Puzzle Coffee. The QV Food Hall is open for casual dining from day to night, 10am-8pm daily.

Recent openings throughout the precinct include cult hit burger joint Five Guys (Oct ‘24), curated luxury fashion destination Marais Women (July ‘24), certified b corporation Australian fashion brand Bassike (Sept ‘24) and day to night coffee and dessert bar, Amiri Cafe (March ‘24).

