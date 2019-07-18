Progressive Cedar Point Boat Show & Demo Offers More in-Water Experiences than Ever Before!

This year's reinvented Progressive Cedar Point Boat Show & Demo will breathe new life into the oldest and largest in-water show on the Great Lakes! Visitors will have more opportunities than ever to get on the water and experience some of their favorite activities like sailing, jet skiing, wake surfing, kayaking and paddle boarding first-hand. With a sensational line-up of live music, a special historical tribute to the Lyman legacy, and an impressive display of around 300 new and pre-owned boats - it's no wonder that this year's exhilarating show is being held at an amusement park whose name has become synonymous with excitement! The Progressive Cedar Point Boat Show & Demo will dock for four days, August 22-25, at Cedar Point Marina.

Many new features and events will mark the show, according to Michelle Burke the new president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association. "We've literally wiped the board clean and started with one vision to make it more than just a boat show," she explains, "This year's show will be an appealing boating event with variety, entertainment and even some great nostalgia."

The latter will center on a special exhibit called "Lymans Coming Home," which will celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the first Lyman Boat that was built in Sandusky, and the hundreds that followed. Indeed, hundreds still ply the lake today.

"But we'll showcase even more history," says Burke. "The popular annual Toledo Antique and Classic Boat Show will also be held on site this year, featuring a selection of classic models maintained or restored to their original glory. Combined with the Lyman celebration, this trip into our nautical past will really create a unique show within the show," Burke suggests.

Among the special historical displays will be artifacts from the original Lyman Boat Works provided by Tom Koroknay (aka Doc Lyman) the preeminent Lyman historian. In addition, the exhibits will boast a Lyman built in each decade, along with more Lymans shown on land and in the water. Indeed, Pat Dietrich of Sandusky Bay Marine Restoration will even be offering show visitors a rare opportunity to ride in a restored 30-foot Lyman on Sandusky Bay.

The dual historical shows are a cooperative effort of the Toledo Antique and Classic Boat group, Lyman Boats LLC, Ramsey Brothers Restorations, the Lake Erie Lyman Group, Lyman Boat Beer Works and Lyman Life clothing and accessories.

Those guests looking for current boating trends, can attend on-stage seminars covering topics like winterizing tips, the latest smartphone boating apps, and fishing clinics. All the latest trends in island/boating-themed goods and apparel will also be on display for sale in the popular Lake Erie Market. The show is capped off with the addition of food trucks and live musical entertainment each day!

Yet no one has lost sight of the main reason for the show: the impressive display of around 300 new and pre-owned boats ranging from inflatables to motor yachts, most of which will be displayed in the water. For all those eager to check out the latest 2020 models, many boats will have their first public viewing at this show. Several watercrafts and vessels will also be available for demo rides including *select boats, vintage Lymans, jet skis, sail boats, paddle boards and kayaks. Guests can even try their hand at wake surfing or take a jump in the Go Dive Now pool for a scuba diving lesson!

If you're a bargain hunter, you'll be drawn to the first-ever "Parking Lot Sale" in the show. There, dealers will display a variety of new and pre-owned trailerable fishing, runabout, and water sports models at clearance prices.

For the best rates and show updates, visit www.cedarpointboatshow.com

Tickets will also be available on site at Cedar Point, but the packages listed below can ONLY be purchased Online.

Cedar Point Single Day Admission - $37

Cedar Point Boat Show (only) Admission - $10

Cedar Point Boat Show & Discounted Parking Combo - $20

Cedar Point Bundle - Park Admission, Boat Show Admission and Parking - ONLY $45

*Please note that only a select number of watercrafts and vessels will offer free demo rides.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You