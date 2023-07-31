Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments

From the GE Chandelier and The Lumen to its recently completed centennial themed “Together We Shine,” Playhouse Square celebrates the essential role light plays in theater and in the vibrancy of a downtown district. The time has come for Playhouse Square to illuminate its next era and the community is invited.

Marquee Moments presented by Fleet Response will take place outdoors on Euclid Avenue right outside the Playhouse Square theaters beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. Performances by local artists and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer will lead up to a dazzling finale: the lighting of Playhouse Square’s new marquees and a spectacular digital installation across all the screens in the district. Admission is free; no tickets required. Marquee Moments is made possible by Fleet Response, PNC and Union Home Mortgage.

“Playhouse Square was saved by the community, for the community,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. “Now, we invite the community to celebrate the bright possibilities ahead as we continue to build on the vision of drawing visitors, businesses and residents to the vibrant district that is Playhouse Square. Through our new marquees and upgraded digital media network, we are elevating the experience of coming to a show by adding even more vibrancy to Euclid Avenue. We have some delightful surprises in store and can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

The marquees on Euclid Avenue have been upgraded and replaced throughout the decades. As technology has evolved over recent years, so have our marquees. This next iteration adds music and combines the latest lighting and video capabilities with design features highlighting the grandeur of the performing arts center’s historic theaters. The Barnycz Group, with a pedigree that includes Times Square and Las Vegas, is also the same creative minds that gave us the GE Chandelier, gateways, retro sign and existing digital media network – employed a unified visual vocabulary while giving each historic theater a unique look inspired by ceiling details and other elements found within the theaters.

Through a complete overhaul of its existing digital media network, Playhouse Square will utilize state-of-the-art technology to present crisp, dynamic imagery. Playhouse Square also is adding new video signage at the corner of E. 13th Street and Euclid Avenue and on the north side of its campus near the Playhouse Square parking garage.

“What convinced me to come to Cleveland and Playhouse Square were the spectacular theaters here,” added Hassall. “I knew this place was special. Now that I’ve been here for almost six months, I’ve found that the people – the Board, the staff, the RedCoat volunteers, the donors who support our mission, the season ticket holders, and the members of the community who love this place – are special, too. Cleveland deserves the investment we’ve made; we’re proud to help shine the spotlight on this great city.”

About Andy Grammer

Emmy award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going.

Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart and when “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Grammer’s most recent album release Naïve arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Since then, Grammer has released fan-favorite tracks including “Lease On Life,” “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” “Love Myself,” “Good Man” and “Joy” and “The Wrong Party” with Fitz and the Tantrums. His latest hit single, “Saved My Life” with R3HAB, has over 20MM streams.

Grammer now gives fans a special release, “I Need A New Money,” a song based on a poem about the societal need to place a monetary value on our self-worth. In the form of spoken word poetry, it marks a new venture outside of traditional music releases. This reflective art offers fans a preview into what’s to come on his new album out later this year.

Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music, but also in his philanthropic work. This is paramount to who he is as a person, and it is greatly reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire’s Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support (‘Clarity Impact Award’) and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (‘Defender of Potential’ Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America’s 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts’ “Beyond the Sidelines” benefitting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he’s worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

For tour dates and more, visit AndyGrammer.com.