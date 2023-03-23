Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In April 

Highlights include comedian Jo Koy, Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and Our Planet Live.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this April, spanning comedy, music and theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Comedy:

April 2 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace

Jo Koy - World Tour

Music/Concerts:

April 14 at 7:30 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre

Our Planet Live

April 15 at 8:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace

The Piano Guys

April 23 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace

The Musical Box

April 29 at 7:30 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Superstar with Helen Welch

Theatrical:

January 6 - April 29, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace

Flanagan's Wake

March 31 - April 2, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. │ The Helen

BARE

April 14 - 16, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

In the Heights

April 16 at 3:00 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre

Je'Caryous Johnson Presents "New Jack City Live"

Resident Companies:

March 24 - April 8, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Hanna Theatre

As You Like It

Great Lakes Theater

April 1 - 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Outcalt Theatre

Becoming Dr. Ruth

Cleveland Play House

April 20 - 30, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m. │ The Helen

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Cleveland State University

April 21-22, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace

George Blanchine's Serenade with Symphony of Life

Cleveland Ballet

April 22 at 7:30 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Limón Dance Company

Presented by DANCECleveland & Tri-C Performing Arts

April 28 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Hanna Theatre

Ain't Misbehavin'

Great Lakes Theater

April 29 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Allen Theatre

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure

Cleveland Play House




Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) has announced the return of Teatro Público de Cleveland's ¡OBRAS EN EVOLUCIÓN 2023! A FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAY READINGS, onstage March 30 – April 1, 2023, in CPT's James Levin Theatre. This also marks the 10th anniversary of Teatro Público de Cleveland.

