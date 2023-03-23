Playhouse Square To Present Comedy, Concerts And More In April
Highlights include comedian Jo Koy, Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and Our Planet Live.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this April, spanning comedy, music and theatrical performances and more.
Comedy:
April 2 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace
Music/Concerts:
April 14 at 7:30 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre
April 15 at 8:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace
April 23 at 7:30 p.m. │ Connor Palace
April 29 at 7:30 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Theatrical:
January 6 - April 29, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace
March 31 - April 2, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. │ The Helen
April 14 - 16, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
April 16 at 3:00 p.m. │ KeyBank State Theatre
Je'Caryous Johnson Presents "New Jack City Live"
Resident Companies:
March 24 - April 8, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
April 1 - 23, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Outcalt Theatre
Cleveland Play House
April 20 - 30, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m. │ The Helen
Cleveland State University
April 21-22, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. │ Connor Palace
George Blanchine's Serenade with Symphony of Life
Cleveland Ballet
April 22 at 7:30 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Presented by DANCECleveland & Tri-C Performing Arts
April 28 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
April 29 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details │ Allen Theatre
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Cleveland Play House