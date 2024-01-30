Playhouse Square Establishes “Affiliate Company” Relationship with Karamu House

Playhouse Square intends to establish additional affiliate company relationships in the future.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Playhouse Square has announced Karamu House as its first “affiliate company,” a designation for established, professional Northeast Ohio arts organizations that are significant to our cultural life and have a relationship with Playhouse Square.

"I’m so pleased we’ve established our affiliate company designation with the venerable Karamu House," said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. "This gives both organizations the opportunity to explore a deeper creative partnership, but this does not mean Karamu House is moving to Playhouse Square. They will remain in their beloved home. Our goal is to introduce Playhouse Square audiences who may not be familiar with them to their work, and in turn, to introduce their audiences who may not have been here before to Playhouse Square."

Tony F. Sias, President & CEO of Karamu House, said, “It is truly an honor for Karamu House to be Playhouse Square’s first affiliate company. As the oldest Black producing theatre in the nation, this alliance provides many opportunities for Karamu to expand our audience, share resources and have an ongoing presence at the acclaimed Playhouse Square, as we continue to produce theatre and events at our home in the Historic Fairfax District. Ultimately, this affiliation will enhance the patron experience for both organizations.”

Karamu House has performed the soul-stirring gospel celebration Black Nativity at Playhouse Square during the previous two holiday seasons and will do so again this year.

The designation of “resident company” remains in place for the eight organizations who hold the majority or all their performances or events at Playhouse Square.

More information about Karamu House is available at karamuhouse.org.



