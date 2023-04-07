Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse On The Square Presents NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Regional Premiere

A fragment of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace transformed into a magical musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 was nominated for several Tony Awards.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Playhouse on the Square in partnership with Show Sponsor tamburrino, inc., Playhouse on the Square Season 54 Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and Circuit Playhouse, Inc.

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 by: Dave Malloy running April 28th - May 21st, 2023. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

A fragment of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace transformed into a magical musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 enchants audiences with this timeless classic through spectacle, song, and endless vibrancy across all theatrical fronts. Directed by Playhouse on the Square Associate Director, Dave Landis (Torch Song [Ostrander Nominee], Little Shop of Horrors, Kinky Boots), this production will transport audiences into the action onstage, guiding them through the story in ways no other Playhouse on the Square production has done before.

Resident Company Member Daniel Stuart Nelson (Smokey Joe's Cafe [Ostrander Winner], Kinky Boots [Ostrander Winner], and Priscilla Queen of the Desert [Ostrander Winner]) collaborates with Landis on this production as Choreographer and Assistant Director.

Embarking on the mystical world are lead actors Katy Cotten as Natasha Rostova and John Brenton Strauss as Pierre Bezukhov. Joining them onstage are Resident Company Members Haley Wilson (Roe, A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline [Ostrander Nominee]), Brooke Paprtiz (Ink, Roe, Little Shop of Horrors), Nathan McHenry (Pass Over, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Little Shop of Horrors), Marc Gill (The Scottsboro Boys, Pass Over), and Associate Company Member Ben Jaeger (Ink, Roe, The Wizard of Oz).

The complete cast and crew of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is as follows:

THE CAST

Natasha Rostova: Katy Cotten

Pierre Bezukhov: John Brenton Strauss

Anatole Kuragin: Nathan McHenry*

Sonya Rostova: Haley Wilson*

Helene Bezukhov: Brooke Paprtiz*

Marya Dmitriyevna: Rebecca Johnson

Fedya Dolokhov: Javier Pena

Mary Bolkonskaya: Ily Jeanniton

Old Prince Bolkonsky: CJ Thomas

Andre Bolkonsky/Dolokhov US/Ensemble: Ben Jaeger**

Balaga/Ensemble: Marc Gill*

Anatole US/Ensemble: Tyler Brumback

Old Prince US/Ensemble: Chris Cotten

Natasha US/Ensemble: Cameron Crawford

Mary US/Ensemble: Patsy Detroit

Ensemble/Swing: John Michael Dukes**

Helene US/Ensemble: Madison Gunn

Ensemble: Austin DeVine

Ensemble/Swing: Lexie Lang

Pierre US/Ensemble: Jay Lattimore

Ensemble: Emma Less

Balaga US/Ensemble: Cleavon Meabon, IV

Ensemble: Eric Schultz

Sonya US/Ensemble: Shelbi Sellers

Marya US/Ensemble: Kirie Walz

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Dave Landis*

Choreographer/Assistant Director: Daniel Stuart Nelson*

Music Director: Dustin Pappin

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

Dramaturg: Savannah Miller

Scenic Designer: Phillip Hughen

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Lighting Designer: J.D. Hopper

* Resident Company Member

**Associate Company Member

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens Friday, April 28th @ 8PM with performances running till May 21st. Thurs - Saturday night performances start at 8PM with Sunday Matinees at 2PM. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website Click Here. Share your excitement on social media by using #GreatComet901. Group rates are available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. The Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, May 4th @ 8PM.




