Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) has kicked off the second half of its 62nd season with the world-famous mystery Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square through March 3, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, directs an extraordinary cast of familiar and new faces that will be aboard the luxurious Orient Express as it pulls into the Hanna Theatre this winter. David Anthony Smith* heads up the cast as the renowned detective, Hercule Poirot. Eva Wielgat Barnes*, Laura Welsh Berg*, Casey Casimir, Jake Diller, Jodi Dominick*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jillian Kates*, Anthony Michael Martinez*, James Alexander Rankin, Nick Steen*, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera* and Jerrell Williams will round out this talented group of artists. *Member of Actors' Equity

Charles Fee says, "We are so excited to bring another beloved Agatha Christie thriller to the Hanna stage. Brace yourself for a theatrical tour de force, where Poirot's razor-sharp deductions dance with Christie's mind-bending twists, all sprinkled with Ludwig's signature wit. We invite you to crack the case with Poirot on this perilous journey aboard the Orient Express, where every passenger is a suspect, and every clue unveils the unexpected."

Detective Hercule Poirot is on the case as passengers riding the opulent Orient Express are stranded on a snowy track with a killer in their midst. Poirot must solve the curious conundrum of who stabbed one American tycoon eight times in his locked compartment before the murderer strikes again! One of Christie’s most renowned titles, audiences will love the twists, turns and thrills they encounter as they join Poirot on this mind-bending journey.

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting at Great Lakes Theater’s award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre. The innovative "Great Room" design seamlessly merges the artist and audience experience. Guests can choose from diverse seating options like traditional seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, couches, and private boxes. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season. Great Lakes Theater programming is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Great Lakes Theater provides exceptional access to its artists and production process during every Hanna Theatre performance. The Hanna's doors open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to witness the pre-show preparation, including stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic setups, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups - offering GLT audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the theatrical process.

The Opening/Press Night performance of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. A preview performance is Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. In addition, GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express on March 3 at 3:00 p.m.