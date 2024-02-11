Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Performances run through March 3, 2024.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama Photo 1 Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama
Review: THE BREAKFAST AT THE BOOKSTORE at KARAMU Photo 2 Review: THE BREAKFAST AT THE BOOKSTORE at KARAMU
BWW Q&A: Monica Torres of TU Ternura Molotov at LatinUs Black Box Theater Photo 3 BWW Q&A: Monica Torres of TU Ternura Molotov at LatinUs Black Box Theater
INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2024-25 Seaso Photo 4 INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2024-25 Season

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) has kicked off the second half of its 62nd season with the world-famous mystery Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square through March 3, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, directs an extraordinary cast of familiar and new faces that will be aboard the luxurious Orient Express as it pulls into the Hanna Theatre this winter. David Anthony Smith* heads up the cast as the renowned detective, Hercule Poirot. Eva Wielgat Barnes*, Laura Welsh Berg*, Casey Casimir, Jake Diller, Jodi Dominick*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Jillian Kates*, Anthony Michael Martinez*, James Alexander Rankin, Nick Steen*, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera* and Jerrell Williams will round out this talented group of artists. *Member of Actors' Equity

Charles Fee says, "We are so excited to bring another beloved Agatha Christie thriller to the Hanna stage. Brace yourself for a theatrical tour de force, where Poirot's razor-sharp deductions dance with Christie's mind-bending twists, all sprinkled with Ludwig's signature wit. We invite you to crack the case with Poirot on this perilous journey aboard the Orient Express, where every passenger is a suspect, and every clue unveils the unexpected."

Detective Hercule Poirot is on the case as passengers riding the opulent Orient Express are stranded on a snowy track with a killer in their midst. Poirot must solve the curious conundrum of who stabbed one American tycoon eight times in his locked compartment before the murderer strikes again! One of Christie’s most renowned titles, audiences will love the twists, turns and thrills they encounter as they join Poirot on this mind-bending journey.

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting at Great Lakes Theater’s award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre. The innovative "Great Room" design seamlessly merges the artist and audience experience. Guests can choose from diverse seating options like traditional seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, couches, and private boxes. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2023-24 season. Great Lakes Theater programming is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Great Lakes Theater provides exceptional access to its artists and production process during every Hanna Theatre performance. The Hanna's doors open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to witness the pre-show preparation, including stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic setups, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups - offering GLT audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the theatrical process.

The Opening/Press Night performance of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. A preview performance is Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. In addition, GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express on March 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
David Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Anthony Michael Martinez and James Alexander Rankin

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jerrell Williams and Jeffrey C. Hawkins

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
David Anthony Smith, Ángela Utrera, and Jeffrey C. Hawkins

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Anthony Michael Martinez and David Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Eva Wielgat Barnes, James Alexander Rankin, Jerrell Williams, Laura Welsh Berg, Nick Steen, David Anthony Smith, and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jerrell Williams, Ángela Utrera, David Anthony Smith, Anthony Michale Martinez* and Jillian Kates

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Anthony Michael Martinez, Jillian Kates, and Jerrell Williams

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Laura Welsh Berg

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Laura Welsh Berg, Nick Steen, and James Alexander Rankin

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jillian Kates, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, and David Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Ángela Utrera, and David Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
David Anthony Smith, Eva Wielgat Barnes, and Jodi Dominick

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
David Anthony Smith, Nick Steen, Jodi Dominick, Eva Wielgat Barnes, Ángela Utrera, Jillian Kates and Laura Welsh Berg

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, David Anthony Smith, Ángela Utrera, Jodi Dominick, Eva Wielgat Barnes, Jillian Kates, and Jerrell Williams

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
David Anthony Smith and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Ángela Utrera and David Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Nick Steen, David Anthony Smith, Jerrell Williams, Eva Wielgat Barnes, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jodi Dominick, James Alexander Rankin and Jillian Kates

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
David Anthony Smith, Eva Wielgat Barnes, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Ángela Utrera, Jillian Kates and Jodi Dominick

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Jerrell Williams, Nick Steen, Laura Welsh Berg, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Ángela Utrera, Jillian Kates, James Alexander Rankin, Jodi Dominick, and Eva Wielgat Barnes




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Cleveland Public Theatres Play Development Series TEST FLIGHT to Return in March Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre's Play Development Series TEST FLIGHT to Return in March

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) has announced the return of its quintessential play development series, Test Flight, back with four up-and-coming Northeast Ohio playwrights. Learn more here!

2
DANCECleveland & National Center For Choreography-Akron Announce Collaboration Around Photo
DANCECleveland & National Center For Choreography-Akron Announce Collaboration Around Helène Simoneau Danse

DANCECleveland and the National Center for Choreography-Akron collaborate to support Hélène Simoneau Danse (HSD) in March. Free public events include a master class and work-in-progress showing, as well as a creative residency and guest classes for The University of Akron dance students.

3
New Drama SOMETHING CLEAN Comes To Dobama Next Month Photo
New Drama SOMETHING CLEAN Comes To Dobama Next Month

Dobama Theatre's 2023/24 mainstage season continues with the Regional Premiere of SOMETHING CLEAN this March. Performances run March 8-30, 2024. Learn more about the show here!

4
Beck Center For The Arts To Produce MEAN GIRLS High School Version Photo
Beck Center For The Arts To Produce MEAN GIRLS High School Version

Beck Center for the Arts, one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation is proud to announce the Mean Girls High School Version during the 75th Youth Theater Season.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESSPhotos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Cleveland Public Theatre's Play Development Series TEST FLIGHT to Return in MarchCleveland Public Theatre's Play Development Series TEST FLIGHT to Return in March
New Drama SOMETHING CLEAN Comes To Dobama Next MonthNew Drama SOMETHING CLEAN Comes To Dobama Next Month
Beck Center For The Arts To Produce MEAN GIRLS High School VersionBeck Center For The Arts To Produce MEAN GIRLS High School Version

Videos

Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Tú Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tú Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS
Tu Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tu Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
9 to 5 The Musical in Cleveland 9 to 5 The Musical
Lorain Community Music Theater (7/25-7/28)
Funny Girl in Cleveland Funny Girl
14th Street Theater- PlayhouseSquare (2/20-3/10)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
Ride the Cyclone in Cleveland Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
Annie in Cleveland Annie
Cassidy Theatre (12/06-12/22)
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida in Cleveland Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida
Weathervane Playhouse (2/22-3/17)
West Side Story in Cleveland West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
Out of This World in Cleveland Out of This World
Severance Music Center (4/05-4/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You