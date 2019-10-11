Photo Flash: Y-Haven Theatre Project Celebrates Its 21st Year Of Programming With FATHER'S WATCH

Cleveland Public Theatre's Education Department and the Cleveland YMCA's Y-Haven Program present Father's Watch, the 2019 CPT/Y-Haven Theatre Project.



Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven present Father's Watch, created and performed by the residents of Y-Haven, a branch of the Greater Cleveland YMCA. The Y-Haven Theatre Project is a 21-year partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the Greater Cleveland YMCA. Y-Haven is a transitional housing facility for formerly homeless men recovering from substance abuse and mental health challenges. Every year, CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an original theatre production, performed by the men and based on their life stories. The Y-Haven Theatre Project captures an authenticity and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences often hidden from the world.

Father's Watch was developed under the guidance of CPT Education Manager Adam Seeholzer, CPT Teaching Artist/Assistant Director Leonard Goff, and CPT Premiere Fellow Les Hunter, with set, props, and costumes designed by Inda Blatch-Geib.

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner





