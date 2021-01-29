Performances Added to ...OR DOES IT EXPLODE? At Cleveland Public Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced additional performances of the Zoom adaptation of ...Or Does it Explode?, written and directed by John Dayo-Aliya (CPT 2020/2021 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow), performed by Austin Sasser, De Andre Hairston-Karim, and Dar'Jon Bentley.

...Or Does it Explode? will perform live via Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on February 11 and 12, and at 8:00pm (ET) on February 13. Let me know if I can reserve a ticket for you!

This theatrical piece uses poetry, dance, and other contemporary theatre forms to explore questions of what it means to be Black, male, and young in the 21st century.

...Or Does it Explode?, an unflinching portrayal of profound anger, hurt, and joy, blends stories gathered from men ages 16-35 in Akron, Ohio. Thought-provoking vignettes display social conditions and contradictions, and what it means to do justice to one another.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.