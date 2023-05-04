Orchestra Added to Blossom Music Festival Performance of Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 9.

The Cleveland Orchestra announced the Akron Symphony Orchestra will perform Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY as part of the 2023 Blossom Music Festival on Saturday, September 9.

Grammy Award-winning musician and conductor Arnie Roth will lead the Akron Symphony Orchestra and the Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus in the concert celebrating the entire FINAL FANTASY video game series. They will be joined by vocalist Susan Calloway, the featured vocalist for Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available. These tickets grant access to an autograph session and photo opportunity after the concert with Arnie Roth and Susan Calloway.

The iconic FINAL FANTASY soundtrack boasts compositions by many prominent video game composers, including Nobuo Uematsu, who is considered one of the greatest and most prolific composers in video game history. Uematsu specially curated Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY to commemorate his incredible music catalog.

This concert includes high-definition presentations from the FINAL FANTASY game developers, Square Enix, projected onto screens above the stage and throughout Blossom Music Center's Pavilion.

Tickets are available by contacting Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, emailing boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or visiting clevelandorchestra.com.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU